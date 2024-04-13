60.6 F
Clarksville
Sunday, April 14, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Men's Tennis travels to Lipscomb, Sunday
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis travels to Lipscomb, Sunday

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Faces the Lipscomb in Nashville. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Faces the Lipscomb in Nashville. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team takes on the Lipscomb Bisons in a Sunday 2:00pm match at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (5-12, 0-8 ASUN) is coming off a 7-0 loss to North Alabama on Friday.

Lipscomb (10-11, 4-4 ASUN) enters the matchup after a 4-3 win against Bellarmine. The Bisons took the doubles point with wins by Sebastian Dominguez and Krzysztof Wetoszka on court one and Matheus Lima and Henrique Ushizima on court three. The Bisons took singles wins on courts three, five, and six to earn the home victory. 

This will be the 21st meeting between Austin Peay State University and Lipscomb, with the Bisons leading the all-time series, 13-7. In last season’s match, Lipscomb won 4-3 at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Previous article
Hopkinsville Community College Nursing, Allied Health Program Application Deadlines Approaching
Next article
Austin Peay State University Baseball comes from behind for 10-8 victory over Jacksonville
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online