Austin Peay State University Softball drops Doubleheader to Eastern Kentucky

Richmond, KY – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball senior pitcher Jordan Benefiel became just the third player in program history to record 500-career strikeouts, but the Governors dropped 7-2 and 4-3 decisions to league-leading Eastern Kentucky, Saturday, at Gertrude Hood Field.

Seven Governors tallied hits on the day, with Megan Hodum and Macee Roberts leading Austin Peay (17-23, 3-11 ASUN) with three. Hodum, Roberts, and Kendyl Weinzapfel also combined for a trio of extra-base knocks in the effort.

Game 1

Austin Peay 2, Eastern Kentucky 7

Austin Peay State University opened the doubleheader with three hits in the top of the first inning, with the first coming on a Megan Hodum first-pitch double – the Stantonville, Tennessee native’s first extra-base hit of the season.

Kylie Campbell advanced Hodum to third on a single down the left-field line, while a Macee Roberts’ single put the APSU Govs on the board and advanced Campbell into scoring position at second base. That was the final action for APSU in the opening frame, however.

Each of the Colonels’ first two batters reached base on walks, with the first crossing the plate after Eastern Kentucky’s Maddi Rutan tallied an RBI single to tie the game at one with as many outs.

Ashley Martin came in relief of Samantha Miener in the bottom of the third with the bases loaded following a walk. A ground-out advanced the baserunners and gave EKU the lead at the end of one.

Brie Howard was APSU’s lone baserunner in the bottom of the third, with the Burlison, Tennessee reaching the base after being hit by a pitch for the 12th time this season – tied for the third-most in a single season in program history and also tied for the most by a freshman.

Eastern Kentucky extended its lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the second and to 6-1 an inning later following a 3-hit, 3-run frame.



After a scoreless fourth and fifth inning by the two long-time rivals, Eastern Kentucky scored its final run of the contest on a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, which was answered by a two-pitch homer by Howard, her seventh of the season which put her in a 12-way tie for 21st all-time in a single season.

Winning Pitcher (EKU): Maddi Rutan (17-2)

Losing Pitcher (APSU): Samantha Miener (5-10)

Gov of the Game: Macee Roberts – two hits, one double, one RBI

Game 2

Austin Peay 3, Eastern Kentucky 4 (8 innings)

For the third-straight game, Austin Peay State University opened the game with a run in the top of the third, this time off a Roberts’ single, which brought in Morgan Zuege – who opened the contest with a single past the Colonels’ second baseman.

Jordan Benefiel and the Governors’ defense held Eastern Kentucky scoreless in the bottom of the first and second – with Benefiel picking up three of her nine strikeouts in that span. EKU took the lead with a two-run third inning off an Austin Peay State University fielding error.

A trio of three up, three-down half-innings kept the score 2-1 in favor of the hometown Colonels until a Weinzapfel double scored Howard, who reached on a fielder’s choice in APSU’s previous at-bat. Clark then singles to drive in Weinzapfel and return the lead to the Govs.

Benefiel tallied her sixth strikeout in another up-down frame, marking the 500th of her career and the third-most by an APSU hurler.

Eastern Kentucky opened the bottom of the seventh with a triple – the first surrendered by Austin Peay State University this season – but Benefiel struck out the next two batters. The Colonels’ Madison Scott then recorded the game-tying hit which sent the game into extra innings.

A Weinzapfel single highlighted the APSU Govs’ eighth inning, but she was stranded on first following an APSU flyout and a pair of strikeouts.

Three of EKU’s first batters reached base on singles, with the final coming in game-winning fashion, as EKU’s Vianna Barron drove a ball to deep left-center field for the winning run.

Winning Pitcher (EKU): Maddi Rutan (18-2)

Losing Pitcher (APSU): Jordan Benefiel (9-10)

Gov of the Game: Jordan Benefiel – 7.1 innings pitched, 2 earned runs, nine strikeouts, 112 pitches.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University fell to 19-66 all-time against Eastern Kentucky and 12-26 all-time against the Colonels in Richmond.

Jordan Benefiel became the third Austin Peay State University pitcher to record 500 career strikeouts in game two against the Colonels.

Brie Howard was hit by a pitch in the first game of the day, which was her 12th of the season, tied for the most by a freshman in program history and tied for third all-time.

Howard’s game-one home run was her seventh of the season and tied her for the second-most by a freshman in program history.

Kylie Campbell became the 17th Governors’ hitter to reach 150 career hits with her game-two single.

