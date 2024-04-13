Hopkinsville Community College Nursing, Allied Health Program Application Deadlines Approaching

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) selective admission programs in nursing and allied health have application deadlines approaching for those who would like to begin classes in the fall. These programs require students to complete a unique application process to be considered for admission.

HCC’s nursing program requires prospective students to attend the pre-admission conference on Thursday, April 25th, at 2:00pm on the Hopkinsville campus, Technology Center, room 210. Applications will be accepted for PN, RN, Medic-RN, and LPN-RN Bridge tracks. Prerequisite courses are required. For more information, call 270.707.3840 or visit https://rebrand.ly/hccnursing.

Surgical Technology applications are due by Wednesday, May 1st. Prospective students can request an application by emailing ebeverly0003@kctcs.edu. The surgical technology program is a partnership between Hopkinsville Community College and Madisonville Community College. Admission requirements and additional information can be found at https://rebrand.ly/surgicaltechnology.

Those who are interested in the medical assisting program are required to attend the pre-admission conference on Monday, June 10th at 2:00pm on the Hopkinsville Campus, Emerging Technologies Building, room 246. Application and a letter of intent are due by noon on June 28th. Email jfolz0001@kctcs.edu or visit https://rebrand.ly/MedicalAssisting for more info.

These programs qualify for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship which covers tuition cost for students who meet minimum requirements.

About Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.