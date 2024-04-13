Nashville Sounds falls to Memphis Redbirds, 8-3

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds (6-8) failed to battle back after a long third inning versus the Memphis Redbirds (7-7) and lost 8-3 in the fifth game of the series Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Aaron Ashby (0-1) got his second start for the Sounds after starting for the Brewers on Monday. After Ashby allowed one run in the second inning, a string of hits and walks in the third led to six runs and chased him from the game with only one retired in the frame.

The Sounds got on the board in the third after a double by Isaac Collins and Tyler Black driving him in with a single to center field. Black subsequently stole second marking his first stolen base of the season after having 55 last season. Francisco Mejía tacked on another run in the fifth with an RBI hit.

The bullpen continued to dominate with 5.2 innings of work and only an unearned run crossing the plate. Trevor Megill made a scoreless rehab appearance giving up a hit, two walks and striking one in the fourth inning. Ryan Middendorf (0.2 IP), Harold Chirino (1.2 IP), Blake Holub (0.2 IP), Nolan Blackwood (1.0 IP) and Enoli Paredes (1.0 IP) all didn’t give up earned runs.

Owen Miller had a three-hit performance which included a triple that led to the Sounds third run. Miller has reached base in all 12 games he has played this season and leads the team in batting average (.340) and hits (16). Yonny Hernández also added two hits for his second multi-hit game of the series and fourth of the season.

Nashville was 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base during the game. At the time of this publication, the Sounds rank tenth in Triple-A in batting average at .274 with runners in scoring position.

The Sounds and Redbirds will play the series finale on Sunday. Right-hander Chad Patrick (0-0, 0.00) will get the ball for the Sounds. He’ll face right-hander Victor Santos (0-2, 10.38). The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm at AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Owen Miller’s seven-game hitting streak ties Brewer Hicklen for the team’s longest in the 2024 season. Miller’s fourth-consecutive two-hit game is the first time he has accomplished this since April 10th-13th, 2022 while playing for Cleveland.

The Sounds bullpen has not given up an earned run in their last 15.2 innings of work, dating back to April 7th. They lead Triple-A bullpens by a wide margin in most statistical categories including ERA, WHIP (0.93) and opponent batting average (.141). The bullpen’s ERA drops to 1.00 (54 IP/6 ER) with Columbus as the closest at 2.79 (51.2 IP/16 ER).

The Sounds were 5-0 when reaching 10 hits in a game before today’s loss. They were 41-16 in 2023 when recording more than 10 hits but 18-36 when allowing more than 10.

