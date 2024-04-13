60.6 F
Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission to set Hunting Seasons at Johnson City Meeting

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will return to Johnson City for the second consecutive year to set the state’s 2024-25 hunting and trapping seasons.

The meeting will be held at the Carnegie Hotel, with committee meetings starting Thursday, April 18th, at 12:00pm CT and full Commission proceedings continuing Friday at 8:00am.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife (TWRA) and Forestry Division will present recommendations for the 2024-25 hunting and trapping seasons for Final Commission review and approval. Division Chief Joe Benedict will present an overview of public input since the preview made at the March meeting held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge. Presentations for the proclamations will be made by Chief Benedict, and Assistant Chiefs Wally Akins and Mark McBride.

Region IV Fisheries Program Manager will give an update on Upper East Tennessee Tailwater Fisheries. The area is a popular destination for anglers.

Boating and Law Enforcement Lt. Col. Matt Majors will make a presentation on wildlife officers making a variety of contributions outside of enforcing wildlife, fish, and boating regulations. The 2023 Shikar-Safari Club International Tennessee Officer of the Year Award will be presented.

The annual award from the conservation-based organization honors the officer whose efforts during the year show outstanding performance and achievement among TWRA law enforcement personnel.

