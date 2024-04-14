APSU Men’s Tennis falls at Lipscomb, 7-0

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team wrapped up their season with a 7-0 loss to Lipscomb on Sunday at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (5-13, 0-9 ASUN) was unable to gain the doubles point with losses on courts two and three. Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis fell to Facundo Perlov and Carlos Salas Tulla, 6-2, on court two as Javier Tortajada and Bodi van Galen fell to Henrique Ushizima and Matheus Lima, 6-3, on court three.

Aeneas Schaub and Sota Minami took a 6-3 win on court one against Krzystof Wetoska and Juan Sebastian Dominguez Collado.

Lipscomb (11-11, 5-4 ASUN) won in straight sets on courts one through six to take the 7-0 win.

Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Results

Doubles

Singles