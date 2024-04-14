APSU Men’s Tennis falls at Lipscomb, 7-0

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team wrapped up their season with a 7-0 loss to Lipscomb on Sunday at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center.
Austin Peay (5-13, 0-9 ASUN) was unable to gain the doubles point with losses on courts two and three. Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis fell to Facundo Perlov and Carlos Salas Tulla, 6-2, on court two as Javier Tortajada and Bodi van Galen fell to Henrique Ushizima and Matheus Lima, 6-3, on court three.
Aeneas Schaub and Sota Minami took a 6-3 win on court one against Krzystof Wetoska and Juan Sebastian Dominguez Collado.
Lipscomb (11-11, 5-4 ASUN) won in straight sets on courts one through six to take the 7-0 win.
Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Results
Doubles
- Aeneas Schaub / Sota Minami def. Krzystof Wetoska / Juan Sebastian Dominguez Collado, 6-3
- Facundo Perlov / Carlos Salas Tulla def. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis, 6-2
- Henrique Ushizima / Matheus Lima def. Javier Tortajada / Bodi van Galen , 6-3
Singles
- Krzytof Wetoska def. Sota Minami, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3
- Henrique Ushizima def. Aeneas Shuab, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1
- Juan Sebastian Domingues Collao def. Tom Bolton, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
- Matheus Lima def. Javier Tortajada, 6-0, 6-4
- Carlos Salas Tulla def. Glen Arnet, 6-4, 6-1
- Facundo Perlov def. Bodi van Galen, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0