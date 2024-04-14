70.6 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 15, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Men's Tennis falls at Lipscomb, 7-0
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis falls at Lipscomb, 7-0

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Ends Season Against the Lipscomb. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Ends Season Against the Lipscomb. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisNashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team wrapped up their season with a 7-0 loss to Lipscomb on Sunday at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (5-13, 0-9 ASUN) was unable to gain the doubles point with losses on courts two and three. Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis fell to Facundo Perlov and Carlos Salas Tulla, 6-2, on court two as Javier Tortajada and Bodi van Galen fell to Henrique Ushizima and Matheus Lima, 6-3, on court three.

Aeneas Schaub and Sota Minami took a 6-3 win on court one against Krzystof Wetoska and Juan Sebastian Dominguez Collado. 

Lipscomb (11-11, 5-4 ASUN) won in straight sets on courts one through six to take the 7-0 win. 

Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Results

Doubles

  1. Aeneas Schaub / Sota Minami def. Krzystof Wetoska / Juan Sebastian Dominguez Collado, 6-3
  2. Facundo Perlov / Carlos Salas Tulla def. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis, 6-2
  3. Henrique Ushizima / Matheus Lima def. Javier Tortajada / Bodi van Galen , 6-3

Singles

  1. Krzytof Wetoska def. Sota Minami, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3
  2. Henrique Ushizima def. Aeneas Shuab, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1
  3. Juan Sebastian Domingues Collao def. Tom Bolton, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
  4. Matheus Lima def. Javier Tortajada,  6-0, 6-4
  5. Carlos Salas Tulla def. Glen Arnet, 6-4, 6-1
  6. Facundo Perlov def. Bodi van Galen, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0
Previous article
Marsha Blackburn Report: Holding Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas Accountable For Open Border
Next article
Austin Peay State University Baseball loses hit run fest to Jacksonville, 18-11
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online