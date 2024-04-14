Austin Peay State University falls to Eastern Kentucky, 11-3

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team fell to Atlantic Sun Conference foe Eastern Kentucky 11-3 on Sunday at Gertrude Hood Field.

Eastern Kentucky (32-5, 14-1 ASUN) batted around the order in the bottom of the first, recording five runs on four hits and taking advantage of a quartet of Austin Peay (17-24, 3-12 ASUN) walked batters.

The Colonels’ first of the afternoon came on an RBI single by Vianna Barron and was followed two batters later on a trio of consecutive RBI singles prior to the second out of the bottom of the opening frame.

Ashley Martin – who entered midway through the inning – and the Governors’ defense stranded three Colonels to halt EKU’s early scoring following a strikeout and pop-up to Mea Clark behind the plate.

Brie Howard led off for APSU in the top of the second and reached base after being hit by a pitch for the 13th time this season, breaking the freshman program record previously held by Courtney Brower in 2013, and moving up to second by a Gov in a single season.

A ground out by Kendyl Weinzapfel advanced Howard to second, with Kiley Hinton then bringing her home on an RBI single that dropped just in front of EKU’s left fielder.

Eastern Kentucky extended its lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, making it 7-1 entering the third.

After an EKU insurance run in the third, the APSU Govs tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the fourth on a 2 RBI single by Gabi Apiag, driving in Raylon Roach and Weinzapfel.

After an RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth, Eastern Kentucky solidified the run-rule victory with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth by Jasmine Miller.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University fell to 19-67 all-time against Eastern Kentucky and 12-27 all-time against the Colonels in Richmond.

Brie Howard moved to second all-time in a single season with her 13th hit by pitch.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2024 softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.