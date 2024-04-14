Austin Peay State University invites public to 25th annual Plant the Campus Red event

Clarksville, TN – What began as a rebuilding effort after a tornado struck Austin Peay State University (APSU) 25 years ago has blossomed into a beloved annual tradition, and this year, the entire community is invited to join the celebration.

Signups are open for Plant the Campus Red, which will take place on April 18th from 1:30pm to 4:00pm , starting at the Morgan University Center Plaza. Volunteers will work with the Montgomery County Master Gardeners campus.

recognizing them is an important part of the anniversary celebration.

“The fact that we’ve kept this tradition up goes to show the resiliency of our campus and how much it means to the people here to be able to take part in an event with such a big impact,” he said. “Since the original event was open to everyone in the community and the public had just as much of a part in getting campus back to where it needed to be after the tornado, I thought it would be fitting to invite them back for the 25th anniversary.”

Austin Peay State University will provide gardening gloves, commemorative T-shirts and free ice cream for volunteers during the event, which will be hosted in partnership with APSU Community Engagement and Sustainability and sponsored by Cumberland Tree Service.

“We try to spread the plants out so we can get as much color across campus as we can,” Powell said, noting that there will be 11 planting groups this year. “This event also serves as an Arbor Day celebration for us, so we want to plant at least one tree as well – probably two. Our hope is for everything to look really nice when people are graduating and their families come visit campus.”

Volunteers can also pick up tips for working outdoors from the Montgomery County Master Gardeners, who have undergone rigorous training.

In addition to the educational benefits, Plant the Campus Red provides a unique opportunity for the community to come together and engage with one another.