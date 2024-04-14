81.4 F
Clarksville
Sunday, April 14, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Tennis drops 6-1 match at Lipscomb
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis drops 6-1 match at Lipscomb

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State Univesity Women's Tennis Falls to Lipscomb in Nashville. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Falls to Lipscomb in Nashville. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisNashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 6-1 to Lipscomb in their final match of the Atlantic Sun conference regular season, Sunday, at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (11-8, 7-3 ASUN) was unable to take the doubles point with losses on courts one and three. Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba fell to Sophilia Paladi and Mariia Dolzhenko on court one, 6-2.

Pauline Bruns and Yu-Hua Cheng fell to Deborah Dominguez Collado and Anja Trbeznik on court three, 6-3. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen’s match on court two was suspended at 5-4. 

Lipscomb (15-5, 7-3 ASUN) took five of the six singles matches. Baranov earned the Govs their lone point with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Rut Galindo on court three. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team participates in the ASUN Championship, April 19th-21st, in Fort Myers, Florida. Opponents and match times are to be determined.

Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Results

Doubles

  1. Sofilia Paladi / Mariia Dolzhenko def.  Sophia Baranov / Denise Torrealba, 6-2
  2. Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen vs Sahsa Dobranos / Rut Galindo, suspended at 5-4
  3. Deborah Dominguez Collado / Anja Trbeznik def.  Pauline Bruns / Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-3

Singles

  1. Sasha Dobranos def. Jana Leder, 7-5, 3-6, 10-4
  2. Sofilia Paladi def. Denise Torrealba, 6-2, 6-1
  3. Sophia Baranov def. Rut Galindo, 6-4, 6-4
  4. Mariia Dolzhenko def. Asia Fontana, 6-2, 6-4
  5. Anja Trebznik def. Luca Bohlen, 7-6 (10-8), 6-3
  6. Alina Cherniaieva def. Pauline Bruns, 7-5, 6-3
Previous article
APSU Women’s Golf currently Third at ASUN Championship
Next article
Marsha Blackburn Report: Holding Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas Accountable For Open Border
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online