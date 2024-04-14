Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis drops 6-1 match at Lipscomb

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 6-1 to Lipscomb in their final match of the Atlantic Sun conference regular season, Sunday, at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center.
Austin Peay (11-8, 7-3 ASUN) was unable to take the doubles point with losses on courts one and three. Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba fell to Sophilia Paladi and Mariia Dolzhenko on court one, 6-2.
Pauline Bruns and Yu-Hua Cheng fell to Deborah Dominguez Collado and Anja Trbeznik on court three, 6-3. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen’s match on court two was suspended at 5-4.
Lipscomb (15-5, 7-3 ASUN) took five of the six singles matches. Baranov earned the Govs their lone point with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Rut Galindo on court three.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team participates in the ASUN Championship, April 19th-21st, in Fort Myers, Florida. Opponents and match times are to be determined.
Austin Peay vs. Lipscomb Results
Doubles
- Sofilia Paladi / Mariia Dolzhenko def. Sophia Baranov / Denise Torrealba, 6-2
- Jana Leder / Luca Bohlen vs Sahsa Dobranos / Rut Galindo, suspended at 5-4
- Deborah Dominguez Collado / Anja Trbeznik def. Pauline Bruns / Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-3
Singles
- Sasha Dobranos def. Jana Leder, 7-5, 3-6, 10-4
- Sofilia Paladi def. Denise Torrealba, 6-2, 6-1
- Sophia Baranov def. Rut Galindo, 6-4, 6-4
- Mariia Dolzhenko def. Asia Fontana, 6-2, 6-4
- Anja Trebznik def. Luca Bohlen, 7-6 (10-8), 6-3
- Alina Cherniaieva def. Pauline Bruns, 7-5, 6-3