Marketing council honors Hopkinsville Community College at national conference; staff member graduates from Leadership Institute

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) has received a 2023 Gold Paragon Award from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) at the council’s national conference last month in Seattle, Washington.

The award recognizes the college’s advancement/marketing team for their design work of branded materials for the fundraising event Benefit Bash for HCC.

The 2023 Paragon Awards drew 1,531 entries from 210 colleges across the country and was judged by 65 professionals from the marketing and public relations industry.

[470cnter]

NCMPR’s National Paragon Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design, strategy and communication at community and technical colleges. It’s the only national competition of its kind that honors excellence exclusively among marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges.

During the conference, HCC Marketing Manager Emily Ray also graduated from the 10-month NCMPR Marketing Leadership Institute along with 17 other marketing professionals from around the country.

The program focused on the development of critical leadership skills, communications strategies, conflict resolution, change management, crisis, relationship building and more. Mrs. Ray completed the program with a presentation to a variety of college leaders from across the country, NCMPR leadership and her fellow classmates.