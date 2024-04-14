Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park for series against Omaha Storm Chasers

Nashville, TN – After a successful start to the 2024 home slate last week, the Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park for a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) from April 16th-21st.

The second homestand boasts two giveaways and a variety of theme nights that all fans will enjoy in Hit City.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for the opening series.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Brewers and Brews Beer Fest – Taste some of Nashville’s best beers in this one-of-a-kind event. Each ticket package includes a Corner seat, Nashville Brewskis branded tasting cup and access to Hit City Hall where attendees will be able to enjoy 18 different local craft beers. The tasting takes place from 5:30pm-7:30pm in Hit City Hall.

Nashville Brewskis – Before they became Milwaukee Brewers, they were Nashville Brewskis. The Sounds will transform into the Brewskis for the first time in the 2024 season, wearing powder blue jerseys and hats reminiscent of their Major League affiliate. Brewskis merchandise can be purchased in the Sounds Pro Shop in-person or online.

Silver Sounds Night presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee – Silver Sounds members get free tickets to the game with membership. Select members will get to participate with the throwing of a ceremonial first pitch and other in-game promotions.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – It’s the first Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday of the season! Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $40.00 ($35.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Old Friends Senior Dogs Sanctuary. Limit one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picinic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Booster Squishmallow Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Dancing with the Sounds – Join the Sounds in welcoming area dancers with pre-game performances in Hit City. The performance will begin at 6:00pm in front of the Sounds dugout (third base side), so be sure to get to your seats early!

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo boards will have a coupon redeemable for a small Pepsi fountain soda from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table behind section 113 while supplies last. Prizes include tickets, merchandise and gift cards from local Nashville businesses. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Emo Night – It’s not just a phase mom! Sounds fans can celebrate all your favorite emo and pop punk hits. A specialty theme night ticket that includes a Sounds Emo t-shirt can be purchased Voice Winner and Hey Monday singer Cassadee Pope will be throwing out the first pitch and Gunz will perform a DJ set pregame under the guitar scoreboard.

Throwback Thursday, presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Racing Night with Nashville Superspeedway – Boogity Boogity Boogity, let’s play some baseball boys! Join the Sounds and Nashville Superspeedway for a night at the ballpark. NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and fans can participate in a host of other activities from our friends from the track.

A specialty theme night ticket is available that includes a ticket to the game and the Tennessee Lottery 250 (NASCAR Xfinity Series Race) at Nashville Superspeedway on June 29th.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:15pm

Brewskis Football Jersey Giveaway (first 1,000 fans, sizes Adult M and Adult XL)

Football Night – Prepare to sign your contract for the Brewskis, they’ve just taken you with the first pick in the Hit City League draft.

Nashville Kats – Come out and interact with Nashville’s arena football team, including their mascot Kool Kat.



Hit City Saturday – Fans can enjoy pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15pm – 5:45pm. The Nashville Sounds will also wear their Hit City jerseys on Saturdays throughout the season.

2:05pm | Gates open at 1:00pm

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 1:10pm – 1:30pm on the third base concourse near section 107.

Youth Sports Day pregame parade at 1:15 presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

