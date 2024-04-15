API Clarksville Mixer

Clarksville, TN – Armi Rhodes, President of API Clarksville, called on Sheena Dixon to host the first official API Mixer at Khairos Coffee Co. on Warfield Boulevard, a new business just opened by Hung and Abilene Phan.

“We hope to do this quarterly and rotate between locally owned API businesses,” Dixon said. “The Phans have opened a coffee shop with pastries and other great items. We had about 15 – 20 people in attendance, and the event was catered by Gina Holingsworth.”

Dixon says It was a chance for everyone to introduce themselves. “We wanted to get members of the API community out of their comfort zone and get them to meet people from other cultures. We want a more diverse community. I met lots of new people, business owners, and I think it was a success.”

Dixon also shared information on the annual API Celebration, which will be held on May 10th at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. “I think this will be our third year,” Dixon said. “There will be hundreds of people there, experiencing a great variety of foods, educational pieces, and cultural performances. Lots of API cultures will be represented.”

Photo Gallery