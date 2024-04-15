APSU Baseball travels to Middle Tennessee, Tuesday

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team begins a four-game road trip with a jaunt down Interstate 24 to face in-state foe Middle Tennessee in a 6:00pm Tuesday contest at Reese Smith Jr. Field.

It is the first game of a home-and-home pair between the Governors and Blue Raiders, with Middle Tennessee traveling to Clarksville next Tuesday.

Scene Setter

Austin Peay State University returns to action after winning its Atlantic Sun Conference series 2-1 against league co-leader Jacksonville. Last week, the APSU Govs also won their midweek outing at Belmont, snapping a four-game losing streak in midweeks that dated back to a February 26th win against Gonzaga.

Middle Tennessee dropped a Conference USA series to New Mexico State last weekend, 2-1, to begin their current five-game homestand. MT lost their last midweek outing 14-1 at Vanderbilt last Tuesday. The Blue Raiders have lost four straight midweeks dating back to a March 5 win against Southeast Missouri.

On The Mound For The APSU Govs

Right-hander Luke Rolland makes his third straight midweek start against the Blue Raiders. He has pitched 6.2 innings in his two previous starts, allowing four runs in each. Before his April 2nd start at Evansville, he had eight relief appearances for the Governors.

First Hacks

After being held hitless in back-to-back games for the first time this season, Austin Peay State University center fielder John Bay is batting .522 (12-23) during his current seven-game hit streak while also reaching base at a .656 clip.

First baseman/outfielder Harrison Brown brings a six-game hit streak into the week. He’s batting .476 (10-21) with four home runs, six RBI, and 11 runs scored during the streak.

APSU utility man Jaden Brown enters the week on an 11-game hit streak and a 20-game reached safely streak. He is batting .415 (17-41) with 10 RBI and eight runs scored during his hitting streak.

Catcher Keaton Cottam made his sixth start of the season at Belmont last Tuesday. He picked up his sixth hit as a starter with an RBI single, walked, and stole a base.

Catcher Gus Freeman had two doubles against Jacksonville, his second two-double outing of the season (Queens, March 22nd). He is batting .368 (7-19) with five RBI and seven runs scored in six April outings.

Austin Peay State University shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar has two hits in six consecutive games. He is batting .462 (12-26) with six RBI and eight runs scored over the six-game stretch. He has a team-best 20 multi-hit games this season.

Infielder Conner Gore has started at five different positions in 2024 (1B, 2B, 3B, RF, DH). On April 7th, he notched his first home run of the season as part of a 2-for-3, three-RBI day against Bellarmine.

APSU right fielder Clayton Gray enters the week on a 13-game hit streak. During the streak, he is batting .460 (29-for-63) with 23 RBI and six home runs, including a grand slam in Game 2 of the Kennesaw State series.

Lyle Miller-Green, the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, had a hit in all four games last week, finishing the week batting .421 (8-19) with two doubles, two home runs (both at Belmont), four RBI, and six runs scored.

Infielder Justin Olson went 5-for-9 in two games against Jacksonville last weekend, including a bunt single Saturday. He has six hits in his last three games and is batting .462 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Austin Peay State University infielder Brody Szako had a quiet week last week, with only one hit in the week’s four games. He has an RBI in 15 of his previous 18 games dating back to March 16th at Lipscomb.



Infielder Ambren Voitik led the APSU Govs with a .615 (8-13) batting average against Jacksonville last weekend, driving in six runs with two doubles and two home runs. Since March 22nd, he has batted .419 (26-62) with 22 RBI and 19 runs scored.



Infielders Andres Matias, Mateo Hernandez, and outfielder Nathan Barksdale have been part of the APSU Govs’ “Hands Team,” each entering the game defensively when the Govs are leading late.

Govs Top Notes And Notables

Home Run Record Down

In just its 35th game of 2024, Austin Peay State University broke the program’s single-season home run record. Second baseman Ambren Voitik’s three-run homer in the sixth inning of the Jacksonville series finale on April 14th was the APSU Govs’ 85th home run this season. It broke the program record of 84 home runs set by the 2017 team.

With 20 regular-season games remaining, the APSU Govs turn their attention to the 100 home run mark. The NCAA record with the current BBCOR bat standard (introduced in 2011) is 158 home runs set by Tennessee during its 66-game 2022 season.

Lyle Miller-Green On Golden Spikes Watch List

USA Baseball named Austin Peay State University’s two-way player, Lyle Miller-Green, to its Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List Thursday. Among baseball’s most prestigious awards, the Golden Spikes Award recognizes the best amateur baseball player in the country.

Entering this week’s action, Miller-Green has 18 home runs, second-most among Division I hitters and seven shy of breaking the program’s single-season record. He also ranks third nationally in runs scored (51), fifth in slugging percentage (.880), and ninth in RBI (47).

Five APSU Govs On D1Baseball.com List

Last week, D1Baseball.com released the first update to its Position Power Rankings since the preseason and five Governors were listed among the best at their respective positions. Lyle Miller-Green led the Govs with a No. 10 ranking among outfielders, while Jon Jon Gazdar was close behind at No. 15 among shortstops.

Ambren Voitik’s solid play earned him the No. 36 spot on the second baseman’s list, and John Bay’s hot start put him at No. 51 among outfielders. Andrew Devine also joined the rankings at No. 69 as he entered the week as one of the ASUN’s top pitchers.

Follow APSU

Keep up to date with all Austin Peay State University baseball on the official website of APSU Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.