Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf tied for Third heading into final round at ASUN Championship

Owens Cross Roads, AL – Led by a career-low, four-under 68 from Kaley Campbell, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot three-under 285 to remain tied for third with a two-round score of 582 at the end of the second round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship, Monday, on the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Austin Peay State University’s second-round 285 is the fourth-best 18-hole team score in program history and its second-best score this season, behind a six-under 282 in the opening round of the APSU Intercollegiate. The Governors’ 36-hole score of 582 is the sixth-best in program history and is their third-best two-round score this season.

After 36 holes, Austin Peay State University is tied with Stetson and North Florida and just four shots behind second-place Kennesaw State. The APSU Govs are nine strokes behind Lipscomb, who leads the tournament with a two-round score of three-under 573. The Bisons’ Lauren Thompson is the individual leader with an aggregate score of nine-under 135.

With seven birdies in her round, Campbell shot in the 60s for the first time in her collegiate career and picked up 20 spots on the leaderboard to finish the day tied for ninth with a score of even-par 144. Campbell’s second-round 68 is tied for the sixth-best 18-hole score in Austin Peay history.

In addition, Campbell leads the tournament in par-three scoring at three-under and is tied for fifth in the field with eight total birdies.

Kady Foshaug carded three birdies and Jillian Breedlove carded a pair of birdies as the duo both shot even-par 72 in the second round. Breedlove is tied for 16th in the field with an aggregate score of two-over 146, while Foshaug picked up a pair of spots on the leaderboard to finish in 19th with a score of three-over 147. Breedlove is tied for second in the tournament with 27 pars made through two rounds.

Austin Peay State University’s final counting score came from Erica Scutt, who shot one-over 73 and is tied for 11th with a score of one-over 145. Scutt is tied for third in the field in par-three scoring at two-under, she also ranks fifth in the field with 26 pars through 36 holes.

Rounding out the lineup for APSU, Maggie Glass shot six-over 78 and is tied for 50th with a score of 158.

The final round of the ASUN Women’s Golf Championship tees off on Thursday at 7:30am with all players starting on hole No. 1. Austin Peay State University tees off at 9:00am in the third pairing with Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

