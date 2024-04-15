Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for April 15th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 15th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Roxanne is a young female Pit Bull mix. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come for a meet and greet, take this sweet girl for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Oreo is a young female Domestic Shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and declawed. Oreo is declawed therefore is an indoor cat only! She is a sweet girl looking for her forever family!!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Quasi is a sweet, female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Quasi had a previous shoulder injury that healed and left her with a panther-like walk. It does not affect her at all and she loves pouncing on toys and does well with dogs but prefers no children and no cats in the home.

Quasi can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Daisy is a large adult female, 5-year-old Coonhound. She is a house hound (not hunting), fully vetted, on all preventatives, spayed, house-trained, and good with other dogs and children. She prefers a no-cat home, please. She is super loving and enjoys walks. She will need a little retraining on her leash manners, but she corrects them nicely. She would love hiking, adventures, and a big yard!!

For more information and application, contact Susan (CATS) at 931.305.8212 by text or by leaving a message or message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 2- 3 year old female Black Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, keeps her kennel very clean and absolutely loves to play! She still has that pup energy but does play well with her best friend Drako at the rescue. She plays hard but settles down when she’s done. She would be a great jogging partner and would love to go on adventures!

If you would love to add Shamrock to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is just such a handsome 2-year-old male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, neutered and kennel/house trained. Loki prefers a calm energy environment. He prefers older, calm children and older, calm, lower energy dogs. Loki is working on his confidence and separation anxiety and does need a sturdy wire kennel when he’s left alone.

He can be fine in the kennel for shorter periods of time but absolutely can not be left in a kennel/or left alone all day. He would benefit from a family with Breed knowledge and be willing to continue his training and help with his confidence. He would love someone home most of the time or who works from home and can get him out and exercised throughout the day.



Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Dash is a 2-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd. He is playful, very strong, friendly and very smart. He is neutered, fully vetted, chipped and crate trained. He does well with other dogs and prefers a home without children.

Dash will need a home with an alpha leader very familiar with this breed and will continue his training with a non aversive professional trainer. Dash is quite smart and picks up training easily but he will need consistency and work to keep him at his best therefore we do recommend someone with breed knowledge.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Bane. He is a 9-month-old Pit mix who is fully vetted. He is a bit shy but slowly coming out of his shell and getting more confident every day. He is just a sweetheart, and when he picks his person, he really bonds with you.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Luke Skywhiskers is a male 12-week-old Tiny Tuxedo kitten. He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter-trained. He is very affectionate, loves attention, and meows when he can’t find his human. This baby wants nothing more than to be with his people and get all kinds of love and affection.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Beau is an adult Beagle/Boston Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, good with other dogs and house trained. Beau prefers a home without children as he is still working on his confidence. He came into rescue very unsure and has blossomed with his confidence but will benefit from a family willing to continue working with him.

If you would like to be part of his journey and can be that special person for Beau and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Joe is a 2 year old male Treeing Walker CoonHound and Chocolate Lab mix. He is friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful, smart and funny. Joe is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, dewormed and on all HW and flea and tick preventatives.

He does well with other dogs but has never been around cats. Joe has also done well with older, respectful children and currently weighs 80 pounds. Joe’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/joe or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Woody is an 11-month-old male Hound mix. Fully vetted, waiting on neutering appointment, great with kids 7 and older (energy levels), house/ kennel trained and can be dog selective so a meet and greet is recommended if there is another pet in the home.

Woody is quite the character and would love to find his forever home. He was one of the 8 pups found abandoned at Port Royal park last year and will make a great addition to your family!

To set up a meet and greet and an application please call or text 822.827.9015 or email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com