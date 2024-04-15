69.4 F
Procter & Gamble Recalls 8.2 Million Defective Bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel Laundry Detergent Packets Due to Risk of Serious Injury

Distributed in United States

By News Staff
Recalled Tide Pods
Recalled Tide Pods

U.S. Consumer Product Safety CommissionWashington, D.C. – Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags.

This recall announcement applies only to bags distributed in the United States.

The outer packaging meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested, as well as posing a risk of skin or eye injuries.

Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues.

Remedy: Refund, Replace:

Recall Date: April 5th, 2024

Units: About 8.2 million (In addition, about 56,741 were sold in Canada)

Recall Details

Description: This recall involves certain lot codes of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags that were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024.

Recalled products range from bags with 12 to 39 laundry detergent packets and include the following: 

 
Gain Flings Original  Tide Simply Pods Plus Oxi Boost 
Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze Scent  Tide Pods Clean Breeze Scent 
Gain Flings Blissful Breeze Scent  Tide Pods Free & Gentle 
Gain Flings Spring Daydream Scent  Tide Pods Oxi 
Gain Flings Plus Ultra Oxi  Tide Pods Ultra Oxi 
Gain Flings Plus Odor Defense  Ace Pods Clean Breeze 
Tide Pods Original  Ace Pods Spring Meadow 
Tide Pods Spring Meadow Scent  Ariel Pods Alpine Breeze 
Tide Pods Light   
 
 
Remedy: Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bags out of sight and reach of children and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund and a free replacement child-resistant bag to store the product. Consumers can also receive a cabinet lock for securing laundry materials. 
 

Consumers should check to see if their bag is part of the recall by checking the lot code on their bag.  Recalled lot codes will be listed at pg.com/bags and are found on the bottom of the package.  Consumers with recalled bags can submit a photo of the recalled product, showing the lot code to participate in the recall.

Incidents/Injuries: No confirmed cases directly relating to this packaging defect. The firm has received four reports of children in the United States accessing the liquid laundry packets, three of which reported ingestion during the time period that the recalled lots were sold, but it is not known if these laundry packets came from recalled bags.
 
Sold At: Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and other major stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from September 2023 through present for between $5 (one 12 ct. bag) and $30 (four 39 ct. bags in a box).
 
Manufacturer(s): The Procter & Gamble Company, of Cincinnati, Ohio
 
Manufactured In: United States
 
Recall number: 24-189
