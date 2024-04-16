APSU Retools Digital Media, Fan Experience Departments

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison has named Karley Livingston the department’s Director of Digital Media, with Grace Geraghty also named Director of Marketing & Fan Experience.

In addition, Caiden Young was named the Assistant Director of Marketing and Fan Experience.

Livingston comes to Clarksville after spending two years as the graphic design manager for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the South Atlantic League High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Livingston managed all creative concepts for the Hot Roads brand while also assisting with creating internal and external partnership materials.

Livingston graduated from Mercyhurst with a bachelor’s in graphic design in 2022 while earning minors in social media management and sports studies. Livingston then worked as a digital media intern for both the Mercyhurst athletics department and football program, while also working as a layout designer for the Olean Times Herald.

Geraghty joins the Governors after last working as a marketing coordinator at Xavier University. Geraghty served as the primary coordinator for men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and women’s lacrosse while executing marketing campaigns, scripts, promotional materials, and fan engagement for those sports. Geraghty also managed the Musketeer’s team of 15 marketing interns, leading them through digital marketing, gameday operations, and sponsorship activations.

Geraghty began her time at Xavier as a sports marketing graduate assistant, earning her master’s in business administration with a concentration in marketing in 2023. Before her time in Cincinnati, Geraghty earned a bachelor’s in business economics from Wofford in 2022, where she spent four years on the Terriers’ women’s lacrosse team.

Also joining the APSU Govs after a turn at Xavier, Young served as a marketing assistant with the Musketeers. Young was promoted to marketing assistant at Xavier in January 2024 after spending two years as a marketing intern. During his time at Xavier, Young created and executed email campaigns while also helping with the marketing and promotional plans for women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and volleyball.

Young graduated from Xavier with a bachelor’s in sports management in 2023. In addition to working for the Musketeers, Young also served as a marketing intern for the University of Cincinnati, the Western & Southern Open, Special Olympics Tennessee, and F.C. Cincinnati. Young also worked as a member relations intern for the Cincinnati Bengals and was a social media and creative ambassador for Campus INK: NIL Store.