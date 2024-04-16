Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement Welcomes Hundreds for Season Opening Day

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement in Montgomery County came alive this past Saturday as hundreds of eager visitors flocked to the annual season opening.

The air buzzed with excitement as families and history enthusiasts gathered to explore this beloved attraction’s rich heritage and immersive experiences.

“Today is our first day of the 2024 season and our first 2nd Saturday event, which is Full STEAM Ahead. There are science, technology, engineering, math, and art projects for the children throughout the site,” stated Kristy Proctor, Historic Collinsville Director. “Each second Saturday is our event day when we have our docents here.”

The day was filled with various hands-on activities and special programming, all centered around the theme of “Full STEAM Ahead.” From science experiments to engineering challenges and art workshops to math puzzles, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Children delighted in the STEM activities, eagerly immersing themselves in the world of science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Artist Lennie Fottrell explained how early paints were once made in the tobacco barn.

“This is a collection of naturally occurring minerals that were used as paint pigments throughout history. Most of them were used up into the 19th century. After around 1900, a lot of the paints that were made for artists were really based on dyes more than pigments, and these are actual pigments,” Fottrell said. I do paintings from natural materials.”

“I also work in Silverpoint. Not many people know how to do Silverpoint anymore. A lot of Da Vinci’s drawings were done with silverpoint because he was working before graphite was discovered in England in the 1560s. It eventually oxidizes into a kind of coppery color,” Fottrell stated.

Ramiro Santoyo was demonstrating blacksmithing. He made hooks, knives, and other things that people could use.

Ebby’s Homemade Honey Cornbread was available for purchase at the event, along with refreshing tea. Samples of the delectable cornbread were offered, sparking conversations among attendees about its exceptional taste.

“It’s my grandfather’s recipe, so I can’t tell you all the secrets. It’s got honey in it, butter, all that stuff that they say is not good for us, but it’s good for the soul,” stated Ebony Terry.

A highlight of the day was the grand opening of the Weakley House Museum, a cherished addition to Historic Collinsville. This historic home, once the residence of founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley, opened its doors to the public for the first time. Stepping inside, visitors were transported back in time, surrounded by artifacts and memorabilia that told the story of the Weakleys’ passion for antiques, hunting, quilts, and more.

Throughout the settlement, skilled tradesmen and period-dressed docents brought history to life with engaging demonstrations and guided tours. From spinning and weaving to blacksmithing, guests had the opportunity to witness traditional crafts in action and gain insight into the daily lives of early settlers.



The festive atmosphere included musical performances by the Traveling Caudells and Lana Flatt, whose dulcimer melodies echoed through the air, providing the perfect soundtrack to a day of exploration and discovery.



As the sun set on the opening day festivities, visitors left with memories to cherish and a newfound appreciation for the rich heritage preserved at Historic Collinsville. With the promise of exciting events planned for “Second Saturdays” throughout the season, the settlement continues to be a beacon of history and culture for the community.

Second Saturdays at Historic Collinsville

Also new in 2024, visitors can enjoy special activities on “Second Saturdays” at Historic Collinsville every month throughout the season. Each event features a unique theme, from gardening and quilting to history and art.

Tentative schedule (subject to change):

May 11th: Planting Day

June 8th: Montgomery County Heritage Day

July 13th: Family Field Day and Picnic

August 10th: Quilt Show and Tell

September 14th: Storytelling by Day and by Night

October 12th: Create at Collinsville

November 9th: Let's Talk Turkey

December 14th: An 1860s Christmas

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. In 2018, Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley. Visit Clarksville manages and markets the Property.

About the Weakley House Museum

Opening for the first time, the Weakley House Museum was the home of Historic Collinsville founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley. The home’s humble beginnings date back to 1905 as a tenant house on a family farm. The Weakleys moved into the home in 1960 and began renovations that continued until the 1980s. The unique home contains the couple’s many collections and the stories that accompany them. Inside guests will find items that reflect the couple’s passion for antiques, hunting, quilts and more.

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour, along with guided tours of the Weakley House Museum, opened in 2024. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings.

See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home and more. Picnic tables are located throughout the property, and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville