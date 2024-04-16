Mayor’s Youth Council Wraps Up Successful 2023-2024 Term

Clarksville, TN – The Mayor’s Youth Council Class of 2024 held their final meeting of the school year on Monday, April 8th at the Upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works on Strawberry Alley.
Council members celebrated the end of another successful term with awards, commendations and the election of new Executive Board Members for the 2024-25 term.
Congratulations to the newly elected members of the Mayor’s Youth Council Executive Board, Adam Stover, Chairperson, Gabreanna Soberano, Vice Chairperson and Ian Castaneda, Communications Coordinator.
What is the Mayor’s Youth Council?
The Mayor’s Youth Council is an organization of young people working toward the common purpose of developing their individual leadership skills to strengthen their community through volunteer service and increased communication with elected officials.
The MYC meets as an entire council once a month and students are divided into individual pods to meet more frequently and focus on a specific issue.
This year’s pods included social justice, food and housing, public health, education, citizen participation and environment.
How to join the MYC
Applications are now open for the 2024-2025 school year.
Prospective students must possess an accrued grade point average of 2.75 based on a 4.0 system
Applicants will need to obtain two references with one reference being from a teacher, guidance counselor or principal. The persons providing these references should not be related to you. Email reference letters to parksrec@cityofclarksville.com
A Selection Committee will choose participants for the Mayor’s Youth Council based on interest in learning about City government, learning about their community, commitment to positive self-growth, and demonstrated leadership ability. Applicants will be notified of the committee’s selections by email.
Applications can be found at this link and are due by May 1st, 2024.
Congratulations to the members of the 2023-2024 Mayor’s Youth Council:
-
Adam Stover: Northwest High School
-
Aiden Funches: Middle College at APSU
-
Aimoni’ Clark: Northwest High School
-
Alexander Holt: Fort Campbell High School
-
Analiese Poe: Northwest High School]
-
Anna Grace Webb: Rossview High School
-
Aubrey Skernivitz Rossview High School
-
Audrey Stimson Clarksville Christian School
-
Ava Bowman: Kenwood High School
-
Ava Heuston: Clarksville High School
-
Ben Giles: Clarksville Academy
-
Carlie Viray: Rossview High School
-
Charlee Trovato: Rossview High School
-
Christian Coakley: ETC at Tennessee College of Applied Technology
-
Cole Riedel: Kirkwood High School
-
Danielle Smith: Middle College at APSU
-
Dev Shah: Clarksville High School
-
Emily Fernandez: Middle College at APSU
-
Gabreanna Soberano: Kenwood High (attending Middle College at APSU)
-
Harloew Rinehart: Kirkwood High School
-
Hope Holloway Clarksville High School
-
Ian Castaneda: Clarksville High School
-
Jackson Kalogiros-Pepper: Middle College at APSU
-
Juan Garcia Fuentes: Northwest High School
-
Kaleb Hill: Rossview High School
-
Kaleb Sintim-Amoah: Clarksville High School
-
Karma Brown: Kenwood High School
-
Katelyn Mann: Clarksville High School
-
Kennedi M. Hill: Rossview High School
-
Kennedy Mosley: West Creek High School
-
Krista Brandon: Northeast High School
-
Lauren Porter: Rossview High School
-
Leanne Archbell: For Campbell High School
-
Madeline Morgan: Clarksville Christian School
-
Madison Gale: Early Technical College
-
Madison Schwartz: Rossview High School
-
Malon Smith: Clarksville High School
-
Maria Prieto Cubillan: Middle College at APSU
-
Nicholas Paul Hohenstein: West Creek High School
-
Nivia Proctor: Kenwood High School
-
Payton LaVoise: Rossview High School
-
Saanvi Burle: Rossview High School
-
Sarah Turpen Montgomery Central High School
-
Savannah Spencer: Clarksville High School
-
Sherman Phillips: Kenwood High School
-
Stella Bowers: Rossview High School
-
Stephanie Shuman: Rossview High School
-
Sylas Eliza Bryant: Clarksville High School
-
Tanner Wilson: Clarksville Academy
-
Thomas Bean: Clarksville High School
-
Trinity Smith: Clarksville High School
-
Veronica Conrad: Middle College at APSU
-
Za’Vion George: Rossview High School
-
Zoe Morris Rossview High School