Mayor’s Youth Council Wraps Up Successful 2023-2024 Term

Clarksville, TN – The Mayor’s Youth Council Class of 2024 held their final meeting of the school year on Monday, April 8th at the Upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works on Strawberry Alley.

Council members celebrated the end of another successful term with awards, commendations and the election of new Executive Board Members for the 2024-25 term.

Congratulations to the newly elected members of the Mayor’s Youth Council Executive Board, Adam Stover, Chairperson, Gabreanna Soberano, Vice Chairperson and Ian Castaneda, Communications Coordinator.

What is the Mayor’s Youth Council?

The Mayor’s Youth Council is an organization of young people working toward the common purpose of developing their individual leadership skills to strengthen their community through volunteer service and increased communication with elected officials.

The MYC meets as an entire council once a month and students are divided into individual pods to meet more frequently and focus on a specific issue.

This year’s pods included social justice, food and housing, public health, education, citizen participation and environment.

How to join the MYC

Applications are now open for the 2024-2025 school year.

Prospective students must possess an accrued grade point average of 2.75 based on a 4.0 system

Applicants will need to obtain two references with one reference being from a teacher, guidance counselor or principal. The persons providing these references should not be related to you. Email reference letters to parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

A Selection Committee will choose participants for the Mayor’s Youth Council based on interest in learning about City government, learning about their community, commitment to positive self-growth, and demonstrated leadership ability. Applicants will be notified of the committee’s selections by email.

Applications can be found at this link and are due by May 1st, 2024.

Congratulations to the members of the 2023-2024 Mayor’s Youth Council:

Adam Stover: Northwest High School

Aiden Funches: Middle College at APSU

Aimoni’ Clark: Northwest High School

Alexander Holt: Fort Campbell High School

Analiese Poe: Northwest High School]

Anna Grace Webb: Rossview High School

Aubrey Skernivitz Rossview High School

Audrey Stimson Clarksville Christian School

Ava Bowman: Kenwood High School

Ava Heuston: Clarksville High School

Ben Giles: Clarksville Academy

Carlie Viray: Rossview High School

Charlee Trovato: Rossview High School

Christian Coakley: ETC at Tennessee College of Applied Technology

Cole Riedel: Kirkwood High School

Danielle Smith: Middle College at APSU

Dev Shah: Clarksville High School

Emily Fernandez: Middle College at APSU

Gabreanna Soberano: Kenwood High (attending Middle College at APSU)

Harloew Rinehart: Kirkwood High School

Hope Holloway Clarksville High School

Ian Castaneda: Clarksville High School

Jackson Kalogiros-Pepper: Middle College at APSU

Juan Garcia Fuentes: Northwest High School

Kaleb Hill: Rossview High School

Kaleb Sintim-Amoah: Clarksville High School

Karma Brown: Kenwood High School

Katelyn Mann: Clarksville High School

Kennedi M. Hill: Rossview High School

Kennedy Mosley: West Creek High School

Krista Brandon: Northeast High School

Lauren Porter: Rossview High School

Leanne Archbell: For Campbell High School

Madeline Morgan: Clarksville Christian School

Madison Gale: Early Technical College

Madison Schwartz: Rossview High School

Malon Smith: Clarksville High School

Maria Prieto Cubillan: Middle College at APSU

Nicholas Paul Hohenstein: West Creek High School

Nivia Proctor: Kenwood High School

Payton LaVoise: Rossview High School

Saanvi Burle: Rossview High School

Sarah Turpen Montgomery Central High School