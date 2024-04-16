Nashville Zoo Partners with Anheuser-Busch for a Three Year Deal

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo is excited to announce a three-year partnership with Anheuser-Busch as the Zoo’s official beer partner. Anheuser-Busch and their partners at Ajax Turner will be supporting Nashville Zoo’s conservation work by sponsoring the Ajax Turner Wild Works Ampitheater.

Guests to Nashville Zoo can watch the Zoo’s ambassador animals demonstrate their natural abilities during the Ajax Turner Wild Works Ampitheater shows that take place daily at 1:00pm and 2:00pm (excluding Tuesdays) and learn more about the Zoo’s conservation efforts.

Nashville Zoo is committed to saving species near and far through our Wild Works program, and Anheuser-Busch’s partnership and support of this program will help further the Zoo’s mission.

The Zoo is actively involved in research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard. In 2023, the Zoo donated more than $800,000 to selected organizations that emphasize the importance of conserving species and their habitats.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Anheuser-Busch,” said Director of Strategic Partnership Amy Hughey. “This partnership allows us to showcase our Wild Works conservation program and boost community engagement through Anheuser-Busch’s presenting sponsorship of Zoolumination, the country’s largest Chinese lantern festival.”

Anheuser-Busch will be promoting their Drink Responsibly program at Nashville Zoo’s Sips Series events. The events are for guests 21 years of age or older that feature samples of beer, wine and cocktails while guests sip and stroll on Zoo pathways. Anheuser-Busch staff will be at Brew at the Zoo and BOOze at the Zoo to promote their product line.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.

To learn more about Nashville Zoo’s Wild Works program, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/conservation.