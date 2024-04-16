Roxy Regional Theatre’s Pay-What-You-Can night for A Midsummer Night’s Dream is this Thursday

Clarksville, TN – Pay-what-you-can for the Roxy Regional Theatre’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is this Thursday, April 18th, 2024. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale on Thursday evening at 6:30pm for a $5.00 minimum donation.

William Shakespeare’s comedic fantasy A Midsummer Night’s Dream consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus, Duke of Athens, and Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons.

One subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers, while another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play which they are to perform before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue.

Showtimes

Thursday, April 18th at 7:00pm

Saturday, April 20th at 2:00pm

Friday, April 26th at 7:00pm

Saturday, April 27th at 7:00pm

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is produced in part by Debbie & Mike Shoulders and J. Allyn Smith & Jeanne Odermann.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Please note: This production contains fog effects.