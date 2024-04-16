Tradition on Your Plate: The Brown Hotel’s World-Famous Hot Brown Recipe

Clarksville, TN – Indulge in The Brown Hotel’s iconic flavors with their world-famous Hot Brown recipe. This Kentucky classic is a delectable combination of roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, and ripe Roma tomatoes, all smothered in a creamy Mornay sauce and baked to golden perfection.

Savor the irresistible flavors of the Hot Brown as they come together in a symphony of taste and texture, delivering a truly unforgettable culinary experience. Perfect for a cozy night in or a special occasion, this world-famous recipe brings the taste of tradition straight to your table.

Recipe courtesy of The Brown Hotel.

Ingredients (Makes Two Hot Browns)

2 oz. Whole Butter

2 oz. All Purpose Flour

8 oz. Heavy Cream

8 oz. Whole Milk

½ Cup of Pecorino Romano Cheese

Plus 1 Tablespoon for Garnish

Pinch of Ground Nutmeg

Salt and Pepper

14 oz. Sliced Roasted Turkey Breast, Slice Thick

4 Slices of Texas Toast (Crust Trimmed)

4 Slices of Crispy Bacon

2 Roma Tomatoes, Sliced in Half

Parmesan Cheese

Paprika

Parsley

Directions

In a two-quart saucepan, melt butter and slowly whisk in flour until combined and a thick paste (roux) forms. Continue to cook roux for two minutes over medium-low heat, stirring frequently.

Whisk heavy cream and whole milk into the roux and cook over medium heat until the cream begins to simmer, about 2-3 minutes.

Remove sauce from heat and slowly whisk in Pecorino Romano cheese until the Mornay sauce is smooth. Add nutmeg, salt and pepper to taste.

For each Hot Brown, place two slices of toast with the crusts cut off in an oven-safe dish – one slice is cut in half corner to corner to make two triangles, and the other slice is left in a square shape – then cover with 7 ounces of turkey.

Take the two halves of Roma tomato and two toast points and set them alongside the base of the turkey and toast.

Next, pour one-half of the Mornay sauce to cover the dish completely. Sprinkle with additional Pecorino Romano cheese. Place the entire dish under a broiler until the cheese begins to brown and bubble.

Remove from broiler, cross two pieces of crispy bacon on top, sprinkle with paprika and parsley, and serve immediately.