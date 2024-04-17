Clarksville Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours

Clarksville, TN – Lillie and Leo Millan hosted Clarksville Chamber’s February Business After Hours at The Jude Room, an event/meeting/seminar/classroom space in the heart of downtown.

“The name comes from our grandson,” Lillie Millan said. “We wanted to do something in his honor. He is 2 and the love of our life. This room is a little over 2,500 sf and will be available for business and professional events.”

Leo Millan joined the conversation, “We are also putting in a coffee shop next door. We wanted to add more value to the building for the members of The Press (Millan’s co-working space) and the downtown community.

“Right now, it’s free for members, but we’re going to open it up as a full service coffee shop for everyone, with light and healthy food items, coffee and tea. It will be full service, and open early.”

Lillie Millan continued, “We needed this for professional development. We’ve had an increase in tenants, so we’re going to create more office space upstairs. This will allow for business seminars, and classroom events that can go on, during the day, or at night.”

