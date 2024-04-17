Clarksville’s Customs House Museum May 2024 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in May at the Museum include Flying High Signatures, Cindy Billingsley: The Wonderous Beauty of Birds, The Beerakudas: Art of Bill Henig, Triumphs and Treasures: Celebrating 40 Years, Wood, Paper, Paint: Collecting Art for 40 Years, History on the Rocks @ Old Glory Restaurant & Silo Park, Inside Baseball with Ryne Harper and Phil Wood.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Flying High Signatures

May 1st – August 11th | Jostens Gallery

For the past 40 years, the Museum has commissioned an artist to create a signature artwork for Flying High, the organization’s annual fundraising gala. As part of the ongoing Museum at 40 celebration, enjoy a selection of Flying High Signatures that showcase everything from iconic renderings of the Customs House building to picturesque landscapes.

Cindy Billingsley: The Wonderous Beauty of Birds

May 3rd – July 24th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Tennessee artist Cindy Billingsley celebrates all things avian through an array of paintings and sculptures. Billingsley’s work has been showcased throughout the country in galleries and museums, and can be found in several public and corporate collections. She is a member of the Oil Painters of America and Artists for Conservation.

The Beerakudas: Art of Bill Henig

May 7th – July 28th | Harvill Gallery

You know what they say about “one man’s trash…” Artist Bill Henig combines his interests of fishing, environmentalism, scuba diving and beer to create The Beerakudas – whimsical fish-like creatures made with discarded beer caps and other recycled materials.

Triumphs and Treasures: Celebrating 40 Years

May 14th – September 29th | Kimbrough Gallery & Memory Lane

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is home to more than 22,000 artifacts, documents, photographs and works of art. Through this exhibit, travel decade by decade through our collections to gain insight into the history of the Museum and the community as a whole.

Wood, Paper, Paint: Collecting Art for 40 Years

Through June 2nd | Crouch Gallery

Since opening in 1984, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center has been dedicated to collecting and preserving art. To celebrate the Museum’s 40th birthday, experience a curated selection of artworks from the permanent collection.

Museum Events

History on the Rocks @ Old Glory Restaurant & Silo Park

A Listen & Learn Happy Hour

April 30th | 5:30pm – 7:00pm | Old Glory Restaurant & Silo Park | Free to the public

Join us upstairs at Old Glory Distilling Co. for a special history happy hour with Second & Commerce magazine. Check out the newest issue, chat with contributing writers and enjoy themed drink specials! This quarter, we’re exploring the stories of The Birdcage bunkers at Fort Campbell and the long-beloved Collins Music Store.

First Thursday Art Walk?????

May 2nd | 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

Mark your calendars for May’s Art Walk! The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Smash ‘N Beef Co. food truck will be parked outside the Courtyard ready to serve up some of their delicious and juicy burgers!

Red Cross Blood Drive

May 17th | 10:00am – 3:00pm | US Bank Dining Room | By Appointment Only

Save lives by giving blood! The Museum and local Red Cross chapter are hosting a blood drive that is open to the public. Call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter ‘CustomsHouse’ to schedule an appointment.

*Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Museum Programs

Sundays at 3:00

Inside Baseball with Ryne Harper and Phil Wood

May 5th | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium

Free to the public; does not include Museum admission

Join Clarksville native and former Major League Baseball pitcher Ryne Harper in conversation with sportscaster and baseball historian Phil Wood. They’ll track Harper’s path to the majors and talk about the game today through a historical lens, from the explosion of player salaries to the impact of legalized gambling on the sport.

Ryne Harper, a product of Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University, spent eight years in the minor leagues before making his big-league debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2019. He was traded to the Washington Nationals and spent two seasons with them, retiring in 2022. Phil Wood spent 46 years as a TV-radio sportscaster in the Baltimore-Washington market. In retirement, he’s an adjunct professor in the Communications Department at APSU.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. Register today at www,customshousemuseum.org/events.

Storytime & Craft: Brothers and Sisters Day

May 2nd | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

In honor of National Brothers and Sisters Day, we’ll be reading two delightful stories: Ella’s Games by David Bedford and …And Nick by Emily Gore, charming tales that explore the joy, laughter and adventures shared between brothers and sisters. Then, inspired by the spring season, we’ll be painting lavender flowers – a symbol of the cherished connections between siblings.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Storytime & Craft: Love a Tree Day

May 16th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Celebrate the beauty of nature with us on National Love a Tree Day! We’ll be reading two great stories, Tree by Carme Lemniscates and Stuck by Oliver Jeffers. Following the stories, children will have the opportunity to express their love for trees through a hands-on craft activity using strings.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers?

May 19th | 2:00pm | Third Sunday of each month

Free, with registration required; does not include Museum admission?

Teaming up with APSU’s Community School of the Arts, we present Sunday Studio—a workshop series for adults. This month, we’re partnering with Pups Plants & Goods for a still life painting experience, capturing the essence of nature on canvas.

Whether you are a beginner or have painting experience, this workshop is designed to help you develop your skills and express your creativity. This workshop is free and all materials are included, but registration is required.

For ages 16+.?Registration opens April 22nd at www.customshousemuseum.org

Family Art Saturday: Flower Power

May 25th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

This month’s Family Art Saturday we’re gearing up for a colorful adventure by painting a vibrant field of flowers! Come prepared to unleash your creativity and create a masterpiece that captures the essence of a blooming meadow.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains?????

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm pm

Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm | Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm

last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm?????

Our model train exhibit is open daily, and themes change every season – so stick around, because soon the Huff & Puff Circus will be in town!

Seasons: The Museum Store

25% off ALL Clarksville Branded Merchandise

Offer expires May 31st, 2023

Stop by Seasons: The Museum Store and dive into a treasure trove of exclusive Clarksville branded merchandise, all at an unbeatable 25% off! From stylish apparel to unique souvenirs, there’s something for every hometown enthusiast.

Offer expires May 31st, 2024. No other discounts apply.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org