Mayor Wes Golden Honors Cotterell Family as Montgomery County Archives Unveils Wagon Wheel Restaurant’s Heritage

Montgomery County, TN – When Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden heard the Wagon Wheel Restaurant at 1205 Fort Campbell Boulevard was closing on April 13th, he decided to recognize the contributions of the Cotterell Family in the form of a proclamation.

The owners were Cheryl and Danny Cotterell along with son Daniel. Danny is a lieutenant and paramedic who has served with Montgomery County’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department since 1999. Son Daniel has also served with EMS as an emergency medical technician (EMT) since 2010.

Some “regulars” at the restaurant said a Wagon Wheel existed well before the Vietnam War. Based on those reports Montgomery County Archives Director Sarah Fry was able to access old newspaper articles from The Leaf Chronicle indicating that a Wagon Wheel Restaurant has existed on Fort Campbell Boulevard in the same proximity since the 1940s.

Based on the 1972, 1989, and 1996 articles, the owners were Stanley Ladd followed by May Shaw, who purchased the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in 1975 after waitressing there since 1964, Maria Butler, who opened the restaurant as Maria’s Wagon Wheel in 1994 until she died in 2012, and current owners Danny, Cheryl, and Daniel Cotterell who purchased the restaurant in 2015 and changed the name to Wagon Wheel Cotterell’s Family Restaurant. Archives also found articles dating back to the 1950s stating that the Wagon Wheel Restaurant was owned by the Ladd Family.

Regardless of the eatery’s name, it has always been a gathering place for regulars working in public service, military veterans, and retirees who live in Montgomery County to gather and enjoy home-cooked meals and conversation as a home away from home for up to eighty years. There is also a history of the Wagon Wheel restaurants feeding those who could not afford it.

Cheryl Cotterell said, “I dreamed about having a family restaurant my whole life where families would come and not feel out of place, – a place where kids could be kids, where employees and customers alike felt like family, and my kids and grandkids could come and play in my office, be loud, and have fun. Danny and I were long-time patrons asked by the family member who inherited the restaurant from Maria if we would be interested in buying it. Unfortunately, the significant increase in rent made it impossible to keep the business going. However, we opened our family restaurant, put a lot of hard work into it, and made many beautiful memories.”

“I’ve known the Cotterell Family for many years, went to school, and served as an EMT with Daniel. I knew they opened the restaurant to give some love back to the community. When we found so much more to the story, thanks to our Archives Department, honoring them with a proclamation became even more meaningful. The restaurant has been part of our community’s history for eight decades – that is something to be proud of,” said Mayor Golden.

Cheryl said that although they will miss seeing their patrons, they will be busy with their growing family, who have been a big part of the restaurant over the years. She and Danny have five children and nine grandchildren with another on the way.

“I was surprised to know there was such a long history with the Wagon Wheel Restaurants. The proclamation is beautiful. We were touched that Wes took the time to honor us and that he and his staff enjoyed a home-cooked meal with us,” added Cheryl.

Daniel Cotterell gave an emotional speech on closing night when he talked about family memories made at the restaurant from meeting his wife, to birthday parties, and baby showers, and his grandfather also meeting his current wife after being a widower for more than 20 years.

“The Wagon Wheel turned into exactly what my mom always dreamed it would be. The grandkids truly loved everything about this place, but they loved nothing more than piling into my mom’s office, just to sit and play with her. The reality of this place far exceeded anything my mom had described, and it was so much greater than anything I ever imagined or dreamt it could be. While this building may be just a building, this business may be just a business, the truth is, it was also so much more, and it always will be,” said Daniel Cotterell.

Visit www.mcgtn.org/archives for more stories about history in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

