Nashville Sounds defeats Omaha Storm Chasers in extra inning, 6-5

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (8-9) battled to beat the Omaha Storm Chasers (11-6) 6-5 in extras at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night capped off with a walk-off hit by Isaac Collins.

With one out and the bases loaded in the tenth inning, Collins smashed a deep drive to the center field warning track that was more than deep enough to score the runner from third.

The Sounds went down early courtesy of a two-run home run in the first inning. With another home run in the top of the third, the Sounds found themselves in a 3-0 hole. A sacrifice fly by Andruw Monasterio set up by a Tyler Black triple to right center got the Sounds on the board in the third. Brewer Hicklen scored in the fourth after an errant throw on his stolen base attempt.

The Sounds rallied for three runs in the fifth thanks to a Monasterio RBI double, Eric Haase sacrifice fly and a Francisco Mejía sharp RBI single that deflected off the first baseman’s mitt.

Carlos Rodriguez battled out on the mound with his longest start of the season at 6.1 innings. He allowed six hits, three earned runs (all via home run), one walk and two strikeouts. After giving up the home run in the third, Rodriguez retired the next seven batters. He was in line for the win when he was replaced in the seventh.

In the second inning, right-fielder Chavez Young perfectly played a base hit down the right field line and threw a strike to nab Omaha’s Brian O’Keefe stretching for second base. It is the second game in a row that Young has had an outfield assist with one last night while playing center field.

Blake Holub and Rob Zastryzny combined for 1.2 scoreless innings holding the 5-3 lead. Enoli Paredes had bad luck on a few weakly hit ground balls that knotted the game at five in the ninth. Harold Chirino (1-0) entered in the 10th and struck out two en route to a scoreless top half.

Left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-1, 12.27) will get the ball tomorrow night for the Sounds. He’ll face right-hander Luis Cessa (0-1, 9.53) who gets the ball for the Storm Chasers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Carlos Rodriguez’s 6.1 inning performance was the longest by a Sounds starter this season and his first Triple-A quality start.

Tyler Black has hit safely in each of his last five games and is batting .476 (10-for-21) with 6 RBI, 4 walks and 4 runs scored during the streak.

Brewer Hicklen recorded two stolen bases in the game and is tied for third in the International League with eight.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.