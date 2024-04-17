Roxy Regional Theatre’s Hamlet opens Friday with Pay-What-You-Can Night

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre’s pay-what-you-can night for Hamlet is this Friday, April 19th, 2024. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale on Friday evening at 6:30pm for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Hamlet is produced in part by Kurt & Kerri Kowalski. In Shakespeare’s famous revenge tragedy, the ghost of the King of Denmark tells his son Hamlet to avenge his murder by killing the new king, Hamlet’s uncle Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet’s father in order to seize the throne and marry Hamlet’s mother.

Hamlet feigns madness, contemplates life and death, and seeks revenge; while his uncle, fearing for his life, also devises plots to kill Hamlet.

Showtimes

Friday, April 19th at 7:00pm

Saturday, April 20th at 7:00pm

Thursday, April 25th at 7:00pm

Saturday, April 27th at 2:00pm

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Please note: This production contains fog effects.

The military can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. CitySaver coupons are accepted. These offers can only be redeemed by phone or in person at the box office and must be mentioned at the time of reservation.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org