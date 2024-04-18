Austin Peay State University faces Florida Golf Coast on the road this weekend

Fort Myers, FL – Another big weekend of Atlantic Sun Conference play awaits the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team as it travels to face league co-leader Florida Gulf Coast in a three-game series, Friday-Sunday, at Swanson Stadium.

The Governors and Eagles open the three-game set begins with a Friday 6:30pm contest. Game 2 is set for Saturday at 2:00pm before the series concludes with a Sunday 1:00pm matchup.

Scene Setter

About Austin Peay State University



On Tuesday, APSU opened its four-game road trip with a 16-15 extra-inning loss at Middle Tennessee. The Govs rallied from a 15-9 deficit to force extras. It is the second straight week APSU has faced the ASUN co-leader after winning its series against Jacksonville last weekend. This is the Govs’ first-ever trip to FGCU after the teams met for the first time last season in Clarksville.

About Florida Gulf Coast

While the Govs were taking a series from Jacksonville the previous weekend, FGCU took down Stetson, the ASUN’s other co-leader, to create the four-way tie it is a part of for the league lead. The Eagles have won two straight, including a 7-5 victory at South Florida on Tuesday..

On The Mound For The Govs

Right handed pitchers Jacob Weaver, Andrew Devine, and Lyle Miller-Green will pitch for the Governors this weekend, but their order of appearance has not been determined as of Thursday night.

First Hacks

Austin Peay State University center fielder John Bay hit his 16th home run of 2024 at Middle Tennessee on Tuesday. He is batting .536 (15-28) during his current eight-game hit streak and is also reaching base at a .658 clip.

First baseman/right fielder Harrison Brown brings a seven-game hit streak into the week. He’s batting .407 (11-27) with four home runs, six RBI, and 11 runs scored during the streak.

APSU utility man Jaden Brown enters the week on a 12-game hit streak and a 21-game reached safely streak. He is batting .435 (20-46) with 10 RBI and 10 runs scored during his hitting streak.

Catcher Keaton Cottam scored 2-for-5 with two RBI and three runs at Middle Tennessee Tuesday. It was his seventh start at catcher (sixth midweek start), and he had a hit in five of those starts.

Catcher Gus Freeman had two doubles against Jacksonville on Sunday. It was his second two-double outing of the season (Queens, March 22). Freeman is batting .368 (7-19) with five RBI and seven runs scored in April.

Austin Peay State University shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar has 13 hits in a seven-game hit streak, during which he has batted .406 (13-32) with six RBI and nine runs scored. He began his current hit streak with six straight two-hit games.

Infielder Conner Gore has started at five different positions in 2024 (1B, 2B, 3B, RF, DH). He started at third base against Middle Tennessee on Tuesday and was 2-for-6 with his second home run of 2024 and two RBI.

APSU right fielder Clayton Gray hit his second grand slam of the season at Middle Tennessee on Tuesday and finished the game with a season-best six RBI. He enters the weekend with a 14-game hit streak that has seen him bat .443 (31-for-70) with 29 RBI and seven home runs (two grand slams).

Two-way man Lyle Miller-Green, the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, enjoyed his first four-hit game of 2024 at Middle Tennessee on Tuesday while reaching base in 6-of-7 plate appearances. He has a hit in five straight games while batting .500 (12-24) with three doubles, three home runs, six RBI, and eight runs scored.

First baseman Justin Olson went 5-for-9 in two games against Jacksonville last weekend, including a bunt single Saturday. He has had six hits in his previous three games and is batting .462 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Austin Peay State University third baseman Brody Szako had a quiet week last week, with only one hit in the week’s four games. He has an RBI in 15 of his previous 18 games dating back to March 16 at Lipscomb.

On Tuesday, second baseman Ambren Voitik notched his third straight three-hit game at Middle Tennessee. He is batting .647 (11-17) with three home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, and eight runs scored during his current four-game hit streak.

APSU infielders Andres Matias, Mateo Hernandez, and outfielder Nathan Barksdale have been part of the Govs’ “Hands Team,” each entering the game defensively when the APSU Govs are leading late.

Govs Top Notes And Notables

Home Run Record Down

In just its 35th game of 2024, Austin Peay State University broke the program’s single-season home run record. Second baseman Ambren Voitik’s three-run homer in the sixth inning against Jacksonville on April 14th was the APSU Govs’ 85th home run this season, breaking the record (84 homers) set in 2017.

With 19 regular-season games remaining, the APSU Govs need nine home runs to reach the 100-homer mark. The NCAA record with the current BBCOR bat standard (introduced in 2011) is 158 home runs set by Tennessee during its 66-game 2022 season.

These Govs Absolutely Rake

Entering this weekend’s action, Austin Peay State University’s offense is producing at a historic pace. The APSU Govs lead the ASUN, rank among the NCAA Top 10, and are on pace to set program records in each of the following categories:

Category Govs Rank NCAA Leader Value AP Record Year Batting Avg. .343 3rd Wofford .351 .331 1996 2B/Game 2.69 6th Kansas 2.85 2.55 2016 HR/Game 2.53 3rd Tennessee 2.73 1.45 2017 Runs/Game 10.05 4th Wofford 11.37 8.36 2016 Slugging Pct. .640 2nd Tennessee .665 .512 1999 On-Base Pct. .439 5th Wofford .464 .416 1976

Beware The K

Meanwhile, Austin Peay State University’s pitching staff maintains its program record pace, averaging 9.91 strikeouts per nine innings. That rate is second-best in program history behind the 2019 staff’s 9.92 strikeout rate (556 Ks/504.1 IP). This season’s strikeout rate ranks 38th among Division I teams and leads all ASUN squads.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Austin Peay State University baseball on the official website of APSU Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.