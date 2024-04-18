68.8 F
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis begins ASUN Championship play, Friday

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team competes in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship with a Friday 8:00am CT match against Kennesaw State at the FGCU Tennis Complex. 

Austin Peay (11-8, 7-3 ASUN) enters Friday’s match after a 6-1 loss to Lipscomb in Nashville on Sunday. Sophia Baranov earned the APSU Govs their lone point with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Rut Galindo. 

Kennesaw State (11-7, 7-3 ASUN) is coming off a 7-0 sweep of Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. The Owls took the early lead with doubles wins on courts one and two. Their early momentum carried over to singles matches as they won in straight sets on courts one through six. 

This will be the sixth meeting of the two teams with the Austin Peay State University leading the all-time series, 3-2. In the last matchup of the Governor and the Owls, the APSU Govs took a 6-1 victory at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

If the Governors advance past the first round, they’ll take on #1 Stetson in a Saturday 9:00am match at the FGCU Tennis Complex. 

