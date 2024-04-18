Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans sewer system smoke testing for preventative maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will conduct sewer system smoke testing in the subdivisions listed below from Thursday, April 18th, through Friday, April 19th.

The work will take place daily from 8:00am until 3:00pm.

Ringgold Acres (Eva Drive, Ambrose Drive, Jordan Road, Old Hopkinsville Highway, Maplewood Drive)

Hermitage Estates (Mills Drive, Christopher Drive, Athena Drive, Andrew Drive, Jordan Road, Montrose Drive, Andrew Drive)

Quail Ridge (Pointer Lane, Quail Ridge Road, Bob White Drive)

A list is also maintained on the Clarksville Gas & Water Department website at www.clarksvilletn.gov/322/Sewer-System-Smoke-Testing

Smoke testing is a cost-effective preventative maintenance method of introducing a safe, non-toxic smoke with air pressure into the City’s wastewater collection system. Smoke travels through the system and exits through cracks or weak places in sewer lines. Visually spotting the smoke at the exit point helps utility crews locate and identify possible defects for further examination.

A camera is then introduced into the pipe to video a trouble area. Once assessed, repairs can be made at the point of the defective pipe without excavating large areas of property or several feet of sewer pipe if it’s not necessary.

Smoke testing signs will be posted in affected neighborhoods, and residents should not be alarmed if they see smoke rising from manholes or sewer line right-of-ways during testing.

If smoke is noticed in or around homes or businesses, please contact the on-site testing crews or call the Sewer Construction office at 931.553.2424 during normal business hours, 7:00am-3:30pm, Monday-Friday.

More information about smoke testing is also available on the Clarksville Gas & Water Department website, www.clarksvillegw.com.