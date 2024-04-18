Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 18th–22nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County promises a blend of showers, thunderstorms, and sunny spells over the next few days.

On Thursday, expect a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5:00pm. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85°F. The pleasant weather will accompany a gentle south wind of 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night before 2:00am, followed by more showers and a possible thunderstorm between 2:00am and 4:00am. After 4:00am, there’s still a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low temperature will be around 57°F, with the wind shifting from south to west after midnight. Expect a 90% chance of precipitation, with new rainfall amounts ranging from half an inch to three-quarters of an inch.

Early Friday morning brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7:00am. The day will gradually clear up, becoming partly sunny with a high near 69°F. A north wind of around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph, will keep things breezy.

The Friday night sky will be mostly cloudy, and the temperature will dip to around 49°F. A steady north wind will continue at approximately 10 mph.

There’s a 20% chance of showers on Saturday by afternoon, but overall, it’ll be partly sunny with a high near 64°F. The north-northeast wind will maintain a gentle pace of around 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy conditions persist Saturday night, and the low temperature settles around 46°F. The north wind remains steady at 10 mph.

Expect a mostly cloudy day on Sunday with a high near 61°F. The north wind will continue at around 10 mph.

The night sky clears up a bit Sunday night, leaving it partly cloudy. The low temperature drops to around 40°F, with a north wind of 5 to 10 mph.

To start the work week on Monday, prepare for a sunny day! The high temperature climbs to 66°F.

The night sky remains mostly clear Monday night, and the low temperature settles around 45°F.

Stay Prepared

Check back with Clarksville Online for the changing weather conditions in Clarksville-Montgomery County, and enjoy the moments of sunshine.