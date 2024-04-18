Meet Clarksville’s Own Mad Herbalist

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – If you’ve passed by the log cabin on Madison Street, formerly known as the Original Neely Home, you might have noticed the signage for The Mad Herbalist.

And if you’ve had the unique experience of enjoying a tea flight or tea beverage there during lunch or brunch, you would have the pleasure of sampling the blends from Elizabeth Diaz, known as simply “Lis.” Whether she’s considered the true mad herbalist on the premise or not, Lis is the “mad” tea blender responsible for the unusual offerings of tea.

Raised in New Jersey from Dominican Republican roots, a form of tea was the usual beverage at the Diaz table where she learned to blend at an early age. Lis is very clear about the distinction between “tea,” which is a form of black tea, and tisane, which is made from herbs, vegetables, and fruit leaves. To her, “tea is a mood” and represents a “little time-out “ of just 5 minutes each day where she spends quiet time, waiting for the tea to brew, making it a healing and almost meditative ritual.

She quickly dispels common myths that tea is strictly a feminine activity or just for when you are unwell. She says that tea has “no rules”; literally whatever is your cup of tea prevails, and there is one for everyone.

The tea offerings at The Mad Herbalist are done almost a year in advance and are inspired by the seasons. For example, in the fall, you will find cinnamon, clove, and pumpkin cues in the various array of teas. The tea room purchases pounds of both herbs and blends from two vendors and takes the process further by combining the blends to further differentiate the tea.

The experience is a sensory one, she describes, and the premise transforms into a blending lab where she takes notes on her creations for future tea choices. For example, the lavender mocha, a standby classic tea at the restaurant since day one, is a blend of lavender Earl Grey mixed with herbal mocha mate. Not only is the blend unique but as Lis says, the notes of the tea differ whether it is served hot (chocolate hint) or sparkling (lavender-like).

Brews are not made to order like other restaurants. Instead, teas and tisanes are made the day before into 32 ounces with 40-50 grams of carefully measured and massaged tea leaves, 2 ounces of simple syrup, and water to marinate or “marry overnight,” as Lis states. Each cup served alone or in a flight is created from 1.5 ounces of the concentrate and then mixed with hot, cold or sparking water at a 1:3 ratio. Much attention to the experience is paid with individual tea cards and an unusual garnish such as torched sage or hibiscus petals.

Sweet cinders is one of the original concoctions created at the Mad Herbalist. A blend of smoked lapsang tea, cedar, balsam fir, and vanilla, it emotes the feeling of a forest and bonfire setting. Another popular favorite is winterberry with its mix of dried guayusa leaves (a South American tree) hibiscus, schisandra berries (a berry native to China), cinnamon chips , coconut slivers, beet powder and licorice root.

Should you want to take home some of the tea, travel brews of the concentrate are available for purchase, and can last up to 3 weeks, depending on the mixture. The tea room is working to develop a retail platform on their website for loose leaf teas to be sold online in the future.

The brainchild of The Mad Herbalist is PSR Events head Karen Daugherty and her daughter Kennedy Voxe. Kennedy spent a few years traveling to tea shops in Europe and New York City where the concept of a tea room in the cabin was begun in 2018. The feel of Alice in Wonderland meets Mad Scientist describes the decor of the building.

Although Kennedy is no longer with the tea room, her concept has continued with the interior decor expertise and attention to detail continued by Daugherty. Each Mad Herbalist employee combines their time at PSR events and events next door at Tanglewood House, an event venue. The destination is popular for meetings, and weddings, with cabins available in the back as AirBnB rentals.

Diaz believes that The Mad Herbalist is continuing on the legacy of Phila Hach, who operated the Hachland Hills venue (built in 1964) and hosted many legendary celebrities such as Minnie Pearl and other celebrities. The property even features a cabin once the former residence of President Andrew Jackson. Diaz says that Daughtery reminds her of Phila in her entrepreneurial spirit and attention to detail.

Diaz encourages you to join her at the tea room and find “your own cup of tea”.Hours at The Mad Herbalist are Thursday-Sunday 11:00am-3:00pm. Reservations can be made at www.themadherbalist.com