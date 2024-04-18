Nashville Sounds get 9-1 win over Omaha Storm Chasers

Nashville, TN – A big couple innings and a stellar night from the Nashville Sounds (9-9) pitching staff helped get the Sounds back to the .500 mark on the season, taking a 9-1 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (11-7) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

The visitors took advantage of some early walks to force home their only run of the game in the second, but it was a short-lived lead. Sounds starter Aaron Ashby had to battle but got out of what could have been a much worse second inning and worked out of a jam in the third. He struck out four in three and a third innings, totaling 93 pitches and 47 strikes.

Tyler Black woke up the Nashville bats and jumpstarted a fourth inning rally with a leadoff triple. Andruw Monasterio singled to right field to tie the game, then Eric Haase put the Sounds ahead with a two-run double into the left field corner. Isaac Collins followed with another RBI double to cap off a four-run inning.

Pitching with a lead, all four Sounds relievers did plenty enough to pitch Nashville to victory. Rob Zastryzny (3-0) came in and got both of his batters faced in the fourth inning. Tobias Myers then got a rare relief appearance, as the normal starter struck out three with no hits allowed in 2.0 innings. Nolan Blackwood and Enoli Paredes then combined to shut down the Storm Chasers late, as the pair faced the minimum with five strikeouts in innings seven through nine, respectively.

Already leading by three, a five-spot in the eighth put things away. The Sounds cashed in on all of Colin Selby’s three walks as Collins and Yonny Hernández added RBI hits in the final inning at-bat for Nashville.

Haase, Collins and Hernández had two RBI each, respectively. Christian Arroyo scored twice in his Sounds debut and reached via walk twice. Black hit his third triple of the season and second in as many games.

The Sounds hold a 2-1 lead in the series as the set hits the weekend. Right-hander Chad Patrick (0-0, 5.14) will get the ball for the Sounds. He’ll face Omaha’s right-hander William Fleming (0-0, 5.00). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm on Fox 17 Fireworks Friday at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Rob Zastryzny (W, 0.2 IP, K) has yet to allow a run in seven appearances (7.0 IP) this season. He boasts a 0.14 WHIP and .045 opponent batting average out of the bullpen. He also leads the team with three wins – no other Sounds pitcher has more than one.

Tyler Black has hit safely in each of his last six games and is batting .423 (11-for-26) with two triples, a home run, six RBI and five runs scored since April 12 (Game 2) at Memphis.

The three hits allowed by Nashville pitchers tonight was the lowest in a game this season since April 7 vs. St. Paul.

Sounds relievers move to 7-2 with a 1.21 ERA (74.2 IP/10 ER), 0.94 WHIP and .152 opponent batting average this season – all three of those stats are the best among bullpens at the Triple-A level.

