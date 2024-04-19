APSU Baseball falls to Queens, 10-3

Fort Myers, FL – Catcher Gus Freeman’s fifth-inning home run gave the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team a two-run lead, but Florida Gulf Coast scored eight unanswered runs to drop the Governors 10-3 in the Atlantic Sun Conference opener Friday night at Swanson Stadium.

Austin Peay (21-15, 9-7 ASUN) took a 3-1 lead on Freeman’s two-run home run in the fifth. It was his third of the season and the Governors’ 92nd of the year, extending their program record.

FGCU (19-17, 11-5 ASUN) tied the game in its half of the fifth, loading the bases by alternating free passes and outs. With two out, right fielder Evan Dempsey singled to drive in two runs before Govs starter Jacob Weaver closed the frame with a ground out.

The Governors loaded the bases with two out in the sixth inning but could not extend the frame as Eagles reliever Bunz got a strikeout to end the threat.

FGCU used two walks and a single against the Governors bullpen to load the bases with no outs in the sixth. The Eagles scored a run with their third walk, forcing an APSU pitching change. The new Governors pitcher couldn’t stall the rally, allowing a run after hitting a batter and another run on a one-out walk.

Austin Peay State University turned to its third pitcher of the inning, and FGCU greeted the new arm with a two-run single by Dempsey. The APSU Govs would end the inning with their second double play of the game, but not before the Eagles took an 8-3 lead they would not relinquish.

Governors reliever DJ Merriweather (4-1) took his first loss of the season after allowing four runs without recording an out in the sixth. Austin Peay starter Jacob Weaver went five innings and allowed three runs on three hits and four walks.

Freeman’s 1-for-3, two-RBI outing provided the Govs’ lone RBI of the game. Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar went 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run via an error in the second inning. First baseman Harrison Brown’s 2-for-3 outing was the APSU Govs’ other multi-hit outing.

Dempsey paced FGCU’s offense with his 2-for-4, four-RBI day. Designated hitter Ian Farrow walked twice, was hit by a pitch, and had two RBI. FGCU reliever Jake Bunz (1-1) picked up the win with three innings of scoreless relief.

Austin Peay State University and Florida Gulf Coast continue their three-game series with a Saturday 1:00pm CT game at Swanson Stadium.