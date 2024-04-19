APSU Women’s Tennis defeats Kennesaw State in first round of ASUN Championship

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team defeated Kennesaw State, 4-1, in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Tennis Championship Friday at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (12-8, 7-3 ASUN) took the early lead with doubles wins on courts one and two. Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba defeated Taylor Dean and Ema Barniakova on court one, 6-1. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen fell to Sofia Madrid and Izabelle Persson on court two, 6-3. Yu-Hua Cheng and Pauline Bruns secured the doubles point for the Governors on court three with their 6-3 victory over Sophia Unger and Ivana Gresova.

Kennesaw State (11-8, 7-3 ASUN) took only one singles match from the Governors on court five. Leder defeated Barinakova on court one, 6-4, 6-2. Baranov defeated Madrid on court three, 6-2, 6-3, as Asia Fontana had a 6-3, 6-1 win over Unger on court four. Brun’s and Torrealba’s singles matches were suspended after the Governors had clinched the match.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will play the No. 1 seed and ASUN Regular Season Champion Stetson in the Semifinals in a Saturday 9:00am match at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

Stetson (13-6, 10-0 ASUN) enters Saturday’s contest after a 7-0 sweep of Central Arkansas in DeLand, Florida.

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series with Stetson, 2-1. In the last meeting, the Hatters won 5-2 at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay vs. Kennesaw State Results



Doubles

Singles