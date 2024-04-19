54.3 F
Clarksville Crime Stoppers’ Blue Jean Ball Raises Funds, Community Spirit

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Una Smith, Cindy Greene, Shelton Harrell and Sara Golden
Una Smith, Cindy Greene, Shelton Harrell and Sara Golden

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Nearly 200 supporters came out to do their part at this year’s Blue Jean Ball, a fundraiser that benefits Clarksville Crime Stoppers. Erin Yow and Amber Key hosted this year’s event, which featured live music from Chris Robertson and the Country Music Band, line dancing and catering by Nicoletta’s.

Key is the current Chairman of Crime Stoppers. “Our job is to pay anonymous tipsters for information that leads to arrests,” Key said. “We function as a liaison between the community and local police departments.”

Key says that more than 450 tips came in during 2023, and that several strong tips have come in recently. That information is presented to law enforcement intelligence officers. If an arrest is made, the Crime Stoppers board meets to vote on paying for those tips.

“We have 27 cold cases, some dating back to the 1990’s,” Key said. “We just raised our top payout to $10,000 to get people to come forward. Somebody always knows something.”

Photo Gallery

