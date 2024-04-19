54.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, April 20, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Gas and Water Department Sewer main line rehabilitation work scheduled for...
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department Sewer main line rehabilitation work scheduled for April 22nd-26th

Customer sewer services temporarily inaccessible

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Gas and Water Department Administration and Engineering
Clarksville Gas and Water Department Administration and Engineering

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) sewer main line rehabilitation contract crews will be working in Clarksville over the next month and will be performing rehab work on the following streets during the week of April 22nd-26th, 2024.

Sewer Main Line Rehabilitation Work Areas

  • Batts Lane
  • Lealand Drive
  • Meadowbrook Drive
  • North Riverside Drive

While work is performed, customer sewer service connections to the main line will be temporarily sealed off. It will be important for customers to limit water and toilet use that sends water into household drains and sewer lines to help the work move forward.

Sewer main rehabilitation is part of the department’s ongoing sewer rehabilitation program designed to provide citizens with a well-maintained and efficient sewer collection system.

Visit the Gas and Water website, www.clarksvilletn.gov/290/Sewer-Rehab-Work-Schedule, for more information about sewer line rehabilitation or please contact Y’hanna Perez-Ortiz, P.E., Civil Engineer, at the Clarksville Gas & Water Engineering Department, 931.645.7418.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Softball plays Queens at home this weekend
Next article
APSU Baseball falls to Queens, 10-3
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online