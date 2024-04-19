Clarksville Gas and Water Department Sewer main line rehabilitation work scheduled for April 22nd-26th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) sewer main line rehabilitation contract crews will be working in Clarksville over the next month and will be performing rehab work on the following streets during the week of April 22nd-26th, 2024.

Sewer Main Line Rehabilitation Work Areas

Batts Lane

Lealand Drive

Meadowbrook Drive

North Riverside Drive

While work is performed, customer sewer service connections to the main line will be temporarily sealed off. It will be important for customers to limit water and toilet use that sends water into household drains and sewer lines to help the work move forward.

Sewer main rehabilitation is part of the department’s ongoing sewer rehabilitation program designed to provide citizens with a well-maintained and efficient sewer collection system.

Visit the Gas and Water website, www.clarksvilletn.gov/290/Sewer-Rehab-Work-Schedule, for more information about sewer line rehabilitation or please contact Y’hanna Perez-Ortiz, P.E., Civil Engineer, at the Clarksville Gas & Water Engineering Department, 931.645.7418.