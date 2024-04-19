Montgomery County Government Now Accepting Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Applications

Montgomery County, TN – Applications for the 2024-2025 Montgomery County Mayor’s Emerging Leaders (MEL) Program will be accepted through May 20th, 2024.

MEL is for local high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors interested in learning how local government works through their attendance and participation in various committee meetings. Meetings with the students begin as early as August 2024 and end in May 2025.

“I love having the students at our meetings. We encourage them to ask questions and they are often curious about the topics we address. Students also bring up important points from their perspective that can be helpful to us. This program provides them with an outlet to be engaged and better understand what is happening on the local government level,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

MEL provides high students with a fundamental understanding of how different aspects of county government work. Students interested in the program are asked to select their first and second choices for committees, and all students are encouraged to attend budget committee meetings. Committee choices include Airport Authority, Animal Care and Control, Emergency Medical Services, Parks and Recreation, Jail and Juvenile, School Liaison, Audit, Fire Protection, and E-911.

Applications for the 2024-2025 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program can be viewed and downloaded on the banner at the top of the Montgomery County Communications Department page or by emailing Michelle Newell at manewell@mcgtn.net to request an application.