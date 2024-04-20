APSU Men’s Golf heads to Alabama for ASUN Championship

Clarksville, TN – With the regular season in the books, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is set to compete in its second Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, Sunday-Tuesday, on the Highlands and Marsh courses at Highland Oaks on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Dothan, Alabama.

Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens, and Stetson complete the rest of the 12-team, 60-player field at the par-72, 7,441-yard track.

In its first ASUN Conference Men’s Golf Championship appearance last season, Austin Peay State University shot 14-under 860 as a team and finished 11th on the Crossings Course at RTJ Magnolia Grove. Logan Spurrier shot eight-under 208 to finish tied for 14th and lead the Govs at last year’s tournament.

Jakob Falk Schollert leads Austin Peay State University off the first tee after closing the season with back-to-back third-place finishes and three straight top-10 finishes. Falk Schollert leads the Governors with a 71.96 stroke average, 28 counting scores in 28 rounds played, and 13 rounds at even or under par; he also ranks second on the team with six rounds in the 60s. In addition, Falk Schollert has been the APSU Govs’ top finisher in five events this season, including the final four tournaments of the season.

With a 72.27 stroke average, Reece Britt is next off the tee for head coach Robbie Wilson. Britt leads the Governors with seven rounds in the 60s this season while ranking third on the team with a dozen rounds at even or under par. Britt also ranks second on the team with 23 counting scores in 26 rounds played while being the Govs’ top individual finisher in three events and recording two top-five finishes.

Making his ASUN Championship debut, freshman Seth Smith is next up for the Governors. Smith ranks third on the team with a 72.36 stroke average and is tied for the team lead with 13 rounds at even or under par. Smith also ranks second on the team with 23 counting scores in 25 rounds played and third with five rounds in the 60s. Smith posted a round of seven-under 64 in the final round of the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate, which is the lowest round by a Gov this season and is tied for the second-best round in program history.

One of only two Governors to play in all 10 tournaments this season, Daniel Love is fourth on the tee at the ASUN Championship. Love ranks fourth on the team with a 74.04 stroke average and 17 counting scores in 28 rounds of play. Love has also carded a pair of rounds in the 60s and five rounds at even or under par this season.

Spurrier rounds out the lineup for Austin Peay State University with a 74.05 stroke average, which ranks fifth on the team. Spurrier has recorded 13 counting scores in the 17 rounds he has played while in the lineup, in addition to posting two rounds in the 60s and six rounds at even or under par.

Finally, Morgan Robinson will serve as an alternate for the APSU Govs at the ASUN Championship. Robinson is allowed to be subbed into any spot in Austin Peay State University’s lineup at the conclusion of the first or second round. Robinson has a 74.21 stroke average, which ranks sixth on the team, and has recorded six counting scores in the nine rounds he has played while in the lineup.

The ASUN Men’s Golf Championship tees off on Sunday at 8:00am with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with Jacksonville and North Alabama in the first round and begins teeing off at 8:50am on hole No. 10. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

