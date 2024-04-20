APSU Softball drops doubleheader to Queens

Clarksville, TN – Mea Clark had three hits, including a double and a home run, along with three RBIs, but it wasn’t enough for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team, Saturday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors dropped a pair of Atlantic Sun Conference contests to Queens by 4-2 and 7-2 finals.

Austin Peay State University is now 17-26 overall and 3-14 in ASUN play, while Queens improved to 23-20 overall and 8-9 in conference play.

Game 1

Queens 4, Austin Peay 2

The Governors fell behind early to the Royals, giving up a run in the first inning, two more in the third, and a fourth and final run in the fifth.

Austin Peay State University, who had been no-hit through the first four innings, scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, with Brie Howard opening the inning by getting hit by a pitch, for the 14th time this season, and score a batter later on Mea Clarks’ second home run of the season, cutting the Queens lead to 4-2.

But that would be as close as the APSU Govs would get, as they only recorded one more hit over their final to at bats, a seventh-inning single by Macee Roberts.

Game 2

Queens 7, Austin Peay 2

The Governors would see the Royals score two first inning runs, while adding a single run in the top of the second to take a 3-0 lead.

Austin Peay State University would cut into the Queens lead with a run of its own in the bottom of the second, with Kendyl Weinzapfel reaching on a double, followed by an RBI single up the middle by Clark to make it 3-1.

But the Austin Peay State University pitching staff couldn’t keep the Royals from adding to their lead, as they pushed across single runs in the third and fifth innings, while adding two more in the seventh to go up, 7-1.



The APSU Govs would push across a single run in the bottom of the seventh, with Clark opening the inning with a double followed by pinch hitter Raylon Roach driving in pinch runner Jaya Herring with an infield out for the 7-2 final.

Between the Lines

Game 1 on Saturday versus Queens was the 450th at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field all-time.

Austin Peay State University falls to 2-3 all-time versus the Royals.

Kendyl Weinzapfel’s double in Game 2 versus Queens was her 150th career hit, becoming the 18th player in program’s 39-year history history to reach that milestone.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter) and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase season tickets by contacting the APSU Ticket Office through an online form.

For more information, please call the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team and Queens conclude their three-game Atlantic Sun Conference series tomorrow with a single game at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field. The game begins at 1:00pm.