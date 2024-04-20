APSU Women’s Tennis loses to Stetson 4-1 in ASUN Championship Semifinals

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell to Stetson, 4-1, in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship semifinals, Saturday, at the FGCU Tennis Complex.
Austin Peay (12-9, 7-3 ASUN) could not take the early lead with doubles losses on courts one and two. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov fell on court one to Nadejda Maslova and Magdalena Hedrzak, 6-2.
Luca Bohlen and Jana Leder fell to Cheri Darley and Alanna DiFrancesco on court two, 7-5. Pauline Bruns and Yu-Hua Cheng’s match on court three was suspended at 6-5.
Stetson (14-6, 10-0 ASUN) defeated the Governors in three singles matches. Leder earned the APSU Govs their lone singles win against Cheri Darley on court one, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Austin Peay vs. Stetson Results
Doubles
- Nadejda Maslova / Magdalena Hedrzak def. Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov, 6-2
- Cheri Darley / Alanna DiFrancesco def. Luca Bohlen / Jana Leder, 7-5
- Pauline Bruns / Yu-Hua Cheng vs. Noa Cohen / Zalia Morris, suspended at 6-5
Singles
- Jana Leder def. Cheri Darley, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2
- Nadejda Maslova def. Nadejda Maslova, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5
- Alanna DiFrancesco def. Sophia Baranov, 6-4, 6-2
- Zali Morris vs Asia Fontana, suspended at 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 4-0
- Noa Cohen vs. Luca Bohlen, suspended at 7-6 (7-1), 6-6
- Magdalena Hedrzak def. Pauline Bruns, 6-4, 6-4