APSU Women’s Tennis loses to Stetson 4-1 in ASUN Championship Semifinals

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell to Stetson, 4-1, in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship semifinals, Saturday, at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (12-9, 7-3 ASUN) could not take the early lead with doubles losses on courts one and two. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov fell on court one to Nadejda Maslova and Magdalena Hedrzak, 6-2.

Luca Bohlen and Jana Leder fell to Cheri Darley and Alanna DiFrancesco on court two, 7-5. Pauline Bruns and Yu-Hua Cheng’s match on court three was suspended at 6-5.

Stetson (14-6, 10-0 ASUN) defeated the Governors in three singles matches. Leder earned the APSU Govs their lone singles win against Cheri Darley on court one, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

