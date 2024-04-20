Hopkinsville Community College to hold “Round Table” Awards Ceremony, reading on April 25th

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) 58th “Round Table Literary Journal” will be unveiled during the awards ceremony at noon on Thursday, April 25th, 2024 in Round Table Park, with the College’s Auditorium Gallery serving as a rain location. The event will include readings given by various contributors to this year’s journal.

This year’s “Round Table Literary Journal” was overseen by HCC English faculty editor Caitlin Chester and editorial staff Elizabeth Burton, Aly Adler, and Jada Poindexter. The journal showcases writing and artwork from local students at HCC, CCHS, Indian Hills Elementary, HCA and UHA.

The “Round Table Literary Journal,” named after Hopkinsville Community College’s Round Table Literary Park, is founded upon the idea that all voices deserve representation. Retired HCC instructor Frances G. Thomas along with a group of HCC honor students first published the Round Table in 1966.

Awards will be handed out for a variety of categories, such as artwork, poetry, fiction, and nonfiction. Selected contributors will read from their work, and copies of the journal will be distributed. The editorial staff will feature a pop-up poetry activity for guests. Lunch will follow. All contributors for this year’s journal are invited to read a selection of their work at the ceremony.

The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome.

