Sanctuary On Main presents Abstract Tunes In June on June 14th

Clarksville, TN – Rock out this June at “Abstract Tunes in June,” the can’t-miss rock event of the summer! Set in the eclectic Sanctuary on Main, an event space like no other that combines vintage charm with modern vibes. “Abstract Tunes in June” will take place on Friday, June 14th, 2024.

Sip on cold beer and seltzers or enjoy a selection of soft drinks while nibbling on an array of finger foods. Items will be for sale throughout the venue. Immerse yourself in music across three unique areas – get intimate with sets in the cozy Murphy Room, feel the energy in the vibrant upstairs space, or soak in the ambiance outdoors.

The event kicks off at 6:00pm and goes until 10:00pm. With an entry of just $15.00, experience a lineup of incredible bands that will keep the rock rolling all night. Spots are limited, ensuring an exclusive experience, so snag your tickets fast and prepare for an unforgettable night at The Sanctuary On Main!

Abstract Tunes in June features a diverse lineup of local and regional musicians, focusing on indie, alternative, and math rock.

The Line Up Includes

Khamsin

Lillicat

Water Buffalo

Pibotto

Fabulous Fabulist

Waxhear

Artists will be playing across three stages, inside and outside. The event is for all ages!

Beer, seltzer, soft drinks, coffee, and some food options will be available from the café during the show.

Come out for a groovy night of eclectic beats and funky vibes at Abstract Tunes In June!

Sanctuary on Main is located at 334 Main Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.