The Vine Wine Bar Toasts Two Years of Excellence in Clarksville

The Vine Celebrates 2nd Anniversary. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Vine’s Emily Trageser and her team are celebrating two years of business in downtown Clarksville.

“We feel like we have the best wine list in Clarksville, one that represents great wines from around the world,” Trageser said. “And, we try to keep the price points as approachable as we can.

“Our servers know about the wines we offer, can talk to you thoughtfully about them, and can make recommendations based on your preferences. Even if you’ve never had wine before, they can ask what you like to eat and drink and help you find what will work best for your palette.”

The Vine offers wine by the bottle or by the glass, a light but flavorful menu, great service, and more.

“We also have a few set flights, but what I like to do is you tell me what you like, and we’ll create something special for you,” Trageser said. “Our glasses start at $7.00, and our most expensive bottle is $595.00. That’s one of The Vine’s Napa cabs. On the food side, we have toasted flatbreads, salads, and seafood – occasionally oysters, and a great dessert selection. Our charcuterie board is very popular.”

