2024 AAA Car Guide: Electric Vehicles Take Center Stage

Orlando, FL – AAA awards the 2023 All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC SUV with the overall top score for the 2024 Car Guide. This year, all category winners are either electric, plug-in electric hybrids or hybrids.

Additionally, the SUV category was divided into small, midsize, and large due to popularity among car buyers.

“SUVs are a popular choice since they are a great option for families and offer loads of additional compartments for storage,” said Megan McKernan, the Automotive Research Center manager at AAA. “To help distinguish between the overwhelming number of options available, we introduced new SUV categories to make the decision process easier for consumers.”

Category Winners

Each of the AAA Car Guide winners has numerous ADAS safety features and performance capabilities. Announced today, the 2023 EV Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC SUV earned the top score overall, best large SUV, and best car over $60k. Researchers noted that the Mercedes-Benz has a very comfortable ride, a quiet cabin, and excellent headlight coverage.

The Ford F-150 Lightning ranks 1st in the pickup category. With its cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and energy efficiency, US drivers now can have everything they know and love about an F-150, designed for the electrified lifestyle. Researchers noted that the Ford F-150 Lightning has plenty of interior room for passengers and lots of standard ADAS features.

Highest Scoring Ranked by Category

Category Vehicle Overall 2 023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC SUV (electric) Small Car 2023 Volvo S60 Recharge Ultimate Black Edition (plug-in hybrid) Midsize Car 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4MATIC Sedan (electric) Large Car 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 (electric) Pickup Truck 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat (electric) S mall SUV 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited (electric) Midsize SUV 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige (electric) Large SUV 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC SUV (electric) Best Under $40K 2023 Honda CR-V Sport Touring (hybrid) Best Between $40K – $60K 2023 Hyundai I ONIQ 5 Limited (electric) Over $60K 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC SUV (electric)

McKernan further added, “Our research is tailored to guide consumers in making informed decisions when purchasing a new vehicle. The 2024 AAA Car Guide is here to help consumers navigate this evolving automotive marketplace by ranking and rating the newest vehicles.”

The AAA Car Guide includes comprehensive reviews of each vehicle based on 13 criteria, including the number of ADAS safety features, fuel efficiency, emissions, braking, handling, ride quality, and acceleration. The Automotive Research Center (ARC) of the Automobile Club of Southern California tests, scores, and places these vehicles in one of seven vehicle type categories.

AAA Efforts in EV Education

If you’re an EV owner or someone interested in making the switch or trying a rental, AAA has got you covered with a range of resources and services. Since its establishment, AAA has been dedicated to advocating and educating people on mobility topics, and electric vehicles (EVs) are no exception. Don’t miss out!

AAA also provides consumers with other resources, like the Your Driving Costs calculator, which estimates the cost of owning a vehicle based on financing it, owning and driving it for five years, and trading it in at the end of those five years.

The 2023 AAA Your Driving Cost analysis revealed that EVs have the least expense associated with annual ownership costs in the categories of maintenance, repair and tire costs, fuel and licenses, registration and taxes. Check back in August for the 2024 analysis.

Overall winners, detailed evaluation criteria, vehicle reviews, and an in-depth analysis of the ADAS technology can be found at aaa.com/carguide.

