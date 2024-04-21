APSU Men’s Golf sits in 10th Place after Day One of ASUN Championship

Dothan, AL – During a rainy first round at the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot 303 and is in 10th place after 18 holes, Sunday on the Highlands and Marshwood courses at Highland Oaks on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Austin Peay State University shot 13-over par in the opening round and is two shots behind ninth-place Stetson and six shots behind eighth-place Jacksonville. The Governors are three strokes ahead of 11th-place Bellarmine and four strokes ahead of 12th-place Eastern Kentucky.

Lipscomb leads the ASUN Championship after shooting eight-under 280, while the Bisons’ Jaron Leasure is the individual leader after carding a five-under 67.

Reece Britt carded a pair of birdies in the first round and shot one-over 73 to lead the Governors and finish the day tied for 19th. Jakob Falk Schollert also tallied two birdies en route to shooting three-over 75; he finished the day tied for 26th.

Seth Smith also shot three-over 75 to finish the day tied for 26th; he carded a team-best five birdies in the first round. Austin Peay State University’s final counting score came from Logan Spurrier, who shot 80 and finished the day in 55th. Rounding out the lineup for the Govs, Daniel Love shot 82 and is tied for 57th after 18 holes.

The second round of the ASUN Men’s Golf Championship tees off on Monday at 8:00am with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky and begins teeing off at 8:00am on hole No. 10. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.