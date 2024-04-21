APSU Softball beats Queens at Cheryl Holt Field, 1-0

Clarksville, TN – Raylon Roach’s eighth-inning infield single brought in the game’s only run for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team, Sunday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors defeated Queens in the finale of their Atlantic Sun Conference weekend series, 1-0.

The run also made a winner of Govs starter Jordan Benefiel (10-12) who pitched a career-high 14 strikeout, complete game to earn her 50th career victory at Austin Peay.

Tied 0-0 heading into the bottom of the eight inning, Kylie Campbell got things going for Austin Peay (18-26; 4-14 ASUN) with a leadoff single to center field.

An out later, moved to second when Brie Howard was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game and then to third on an infield single to the Royals shortstop to load the bases.

Queens (23-21, 8-10 ASUN) got the second out of the inning on a strikeout leaving it up to Roach, who after falling behind in the count 0-2, would battle back to even the count 2-2, including fouling off a couple of pitches, before hitting a slow roller down the third base line, with the Royals third baseman’s only hope of getting an out was at the plate, but the flip was far to late to get pinch runner Charley Pursley, who slid in with the game-winning run.

Austin Peay State University is now 3-3 all-time versus Queens.

Jordan Benefiel joins Angela Thompson (1992-95) and Natasha Anderson (2004-07) as the third pitcher in program history to record 50 career wins.

The 1-0 win was the APSU Govs 34th 1-0 victory in program history.

The extra-inning win was the first for the Govs since they defeated Stetson 2-1 in eight innings on May 9th, 2023.

The 1-0 win was the first for the APSU Govs since defeating Jackson State by the same final on February 17th, 2019.

The shutout was Jordan Benefiel’s 16th career shutout, tying her with Natasha Anderson (2004-07) for third-most in program history.

The 0-0 score heading into extra innings was the first for Austin Peay State University since May 11th, 2018, at Belmont.

Brie Howard was hit by a pitch twice, bring her total to 16 on the year, which ties Courtney Brower (2015) for the most by a Govs player in a single season.

Jordan Benefiel’s 14 strikeout game was the first by an APSU Govs pitcher since Natasha Anderson fanned 14 versus Southeast Missouri on April 14th, 2007).

Jordan Benefiel’s eight-inning complete game is the first for the Govs since April 27th, 2022, when Benefiel went eight innings versus Murray State.



Morgan Zuege and Megan Hodum would record two hits each for Austin Peay State University.



Catcher Mea Clark set a career single-game high 14 putouts.

