Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 21st-25th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County promises a mix of sunshine and clouds, from frosty mornings to sunny afternoons, with temperatures gradually warming up.
Sunday starts with cloudy skies, but the sun is expected to break through, bringing a high near 59.
As the evening sets in, areas of frost may develop, with temperatures dropping to around 36 degrees.
Monday morning may see lingering frost before giving way to a sunny day, with temperatures reaching around 66 degrees. The calm wind in the morning will shift to a gentle northeast breeze by the afternoon.
It will be mostly clear Monday night with a low of 43 degrees and a light south wind.
Tuesday brings abundant sunshine, with temperatures climbing to a high near 72.
However, there’s a slight chance of showers Tuesday night, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to around 53 degrees.
Midweek continues with mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday, offering a high near 71.
Expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday night, with a low of around 46 degrees and a north wind of 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday maintains the trend of mostly sunny weather, with temperatures hovering around 71 degrees.
However, Thursday night brings a slight uptick in cloud cover and a 20 percent chance of showers, with temperatures around 52 degrees.
Check back with Clarksville Online for the latest Clarksville-Montgomery County weather conditions.