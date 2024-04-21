Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 21st-25th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County promises a mix of sunshine and clouds, from frosty mornings to sunny afternoons, with temperatures gradually warming up.

Sunday starts with cloudy skies, but the sun is expected to break through, bringing a high near 59.

As the evening sets in, areas of frost may develop, with temperatures dropping to around 36 degrees.

Monday morning may see lingering frost before giving way to a sunny day, with temperatures reaching around 66 degrees. The calm wind in the morning will shift to a gentle northeast breeze by the afternoon.

It will be mostly clear Monday night with a low of 43 degrees and a light south wind.

Tuesday brings abundant sunshine, with temperatures climbing to a high near 72.

However, there’s a slight chance of showers Tuesday night, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to around 53 degrees.

Midweek continues with mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday, offering a high near 71.

Expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday night, with a low of around 46 degrees and a north wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday maintains the trend of mostly sunny weather, with temperatures hovering around 71 degrees.

However, Thursday night brings a slight uptick in cloud cover and a 20 percent chance of showers, with temperatures around 52 degrees.

Check back with Clarksville Online for the latest Clarksville-Montgomery County weather conditions.